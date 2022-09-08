While the world awaits news of Queen Elizabeth II’s dire plight, Australia prepares to trigger a secret plan of action that is now being realized heartbreakingly close at hand.

The Queen, now 96, and ruler of Britain for over 70 years and head of state for Australia and the Commonwealth, is now the center of attention worldwide due to her failing health.

Buckingham Palace revealed she is under ‘medical supervision’ after her official doctors became concerned about her health on Thursday morning.

“The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral,” the brief but ominous statement concluded.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Thursday she was under the supervision of doctors out of concerns for her health

The secret plans that will be activated on the sad day Queen dies and what they mean for Australia – including a new national holiday – have now entered the picture

Her Majesty’s immediate family members were all aware of the downturn, her spokesman said, leading to her two heirs — Charles and William — going to bed.

While it will be the saddest days for her family, royal spectators and legion of fans that herald a solemn period of mourning, the Queen will be immortalized with the announcement of a new national holiday in Australia.

Buckingham Palace’s code words that ‘London Bridge is down’ will start a ten-day process, starting with naming a new king and ending in her funeral.

The Australian Prime Minister gets the news of the Queen’s death an hour before the rest of the world is informed via an official announcement.

In preparation, the Prime Minister’s staff now have a ceremonial black tie for Anthony Albanese to wear immediately after he gets the news.

On the day the Queen dies, Prince Charles III is proclaimed at St. James’s Palace and in Australia by the Governor General

He will likely wear it when making a statement to the Australian people from Canberra.

The plans are said to have been revised since 2017 and passed on to Mr Albanian as Australia’s new Prime Minister. The weekend Australian reported.

In Australia, the same proclamation will be made in Parliament House by the notable representative of the monarch here, the Governor General.

Charles’ new full title will be the expanded “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Australia and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.”

Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will take the title of queen consort, as confirmed by the queen earlier this year.

“When my son Charles becomes king in time, I know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she said.

Australia’s official mourners are likely to be Mr Albanian and his girlfriend, Jodie Haydon

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own faithful service.”

She will have no authority or title in Australia other than social and diplomatic, but she will be known in the world as Queen Camilla.

A framed message will be placed on the gate of Buckingham Palace informing the public of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

The palace spotlights are extinguished in a poignant yet traditional piece of symbolism.

Of utmost importance to Australians will be the news that a national holiday is likely to come after the Queen’s death.

But appropriately that will have to wait, at least 11 days.

Her funeral will take place ten days after her death, with a procession to Westminster Abbey at 11am, an engagement at Windsor Castle at 3:55pm and a private funeral at the castle at 7pm.

There will be four official Australian mourners: the Prime Minister, his partner, the Governor General and his wife.

If the Queen dies before 2024, as seems likely, the official mourners are likely to be Mr. Albanian, his girlfriend Jodie Haydon, current Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley.

Mr Albanese was likely to play a ceremonial role for service in the UK and at home in Australia.

Another ten to twelve notable Australians will be invited to attend the Queen’s funeral.

They are expected to include Indigenous Australians, representatives of charitable, religious, sports and community organisations.

The plans include two RAAF planes gathering Pacific leaders and flying to London for the Queen’s funeral.

Following the state funeral, an Australian service will be held at a yet-to-be-confirmed Anglican cathedral.

The day that happens will likely be called an Australian national holiday.

Flags in the UK and Australia will be flown at half-mast for 10 days.

The Queen celebrated her platinum anniversary in June, but has since become increasingly vulnerable. She missed several important assignments and was concerned about her health before the palace made its statement.