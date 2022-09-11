Queen Elizabeth death: Inside King Charles’ time in Australia as a young schoolboy

Royal insiders have revealed how two terms at a prestigious Australian school shaped King Charles III into the colorful man he is today.

The then prince spent two semesters at Geelong Grammar School in Victoria’s High Country in 1966, when he was only 17 years old.

In a speech years later, he fondly recalled the experience as the start of a long love affair with Australia and said it had transformed him from a boy into a man.

“Part of my own training took place here in Australia,” Charles told the crowd during a visit to Down Under.

“Honestly, it was by far the best part. While I was here, the pieces of Pommy were knocked off me. Like chips from an old block.’

Charles was a prefect at the no-nonsense boarding school and the other students asked to name the star student Prince Charles.

The 73-year-old has visited Australia 16 times, some with his first wife Diana and young son William and more recently with his second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Friday, 96. age.

For his two semesters in Geelong, Charles attended the same boarding school as his father Prince Phillip – the famous Gordonstoun School in Elgin, Scotland.

However, the school turned out not to be a good match for the heir who compared it to a German concentration camp and called the institution “Colditz in kilts.”

A student who spent four years at Gordonstoun with the prince told 60 Minutes Australia that the school hadn’t been an ‘ideal’ choice.

Johnny Stonborough recalled that the Prince was “homesick” and often “walked alone.”

Other boys avoided the prince so they wouldn’t be targeted by school bullies who enjoyed having a young royal to tease.

Mr Stonborough said he had once seen Charles brutally attacked in a scrum while playing rugby.

“Scrums are rough places anyway,” he told host Tara Brown.

“I could see them pulling on his ears and hitting him, but the interesting thing, and it impressed me even then, is that he was very stoic.

“He never complained, he didn’t whine, he didn’t cry, he didn’t do anything that other people could have done in the same circumstances.

“He just kept going.”

Brown asked if the prince had fought back against the bullies in the schoolyard.

“Absolutely not, no. He wasn’t that kind of person,’ replied Mr Stonborough.

“He was quite a gentle soul and once you got to know him a little better, actually a remarkably nice person.”

Brown wondered if he saw this as a sign of strength or weakness.

‘That’s a very interesting question. I think I saw it as a sign of strength, but it also made him vulnerable, and sometimes you wish he had a little more revenge,” said Mr Stonborough.

However, during his education in Australia he became much happier and more confident.

The then Prince of Wales made a much-anticipated trip to Australia in 1983 with his wife Diana and 10-month-old Prince William.

During his visits, the Royal has represented the Queen at state funerals, stolen a kiss from an Australian model in Perth and even enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach.

In 1994, a 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Charles as he prepared to hand out Australia Day awards in Sydney.

David Kang stormed a stage and fired two blank shots at Charles during the royal tour – with the incident which proved to be a turning point for Charles in Australia as his visits ended after that.

After his first school visit in 1966, he also came to Oz in 1967, 1970, 1974, 1977, 1978 and 1979. He continued to visit in the 1980s and came Down Under in 1981, 1983, 1985 and 1988.

The 1994 Kang incident was his only trip in the 90s, and he came only four times after that, in 2005, 2012, 2015, and 2018.

He has visited Australia 16 times, more recently with his second wife Camilla, now the Queen consort (pictured, the pair are holding koalas in Adelaide in 2012)

Royal experts believe King Charles III will soon make a trip to Australia and New Zealand to “seal the ties” amid growing calls for a republic.

In a statement released just 24 minutes after news of the Queen’s death was released, the Australia Republic Movement said Her Majesty had supported Australians’ right to become “a fully independent nation” in a referendum in 1998.

The Australian Monarchist League also released a statement, casting their full support behind Charles as he takes on his new role as king.

They said he has “trained all his life” to take over the rule of the royal family and that he has always served Australia “selflessly”.

Philip Benwell, National Chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, said: ‘Australia, the Commonwealth of Nations and indeed the whole world will now deeply mourn the longest serving, oldest and most respected monarch of modern times.’