Queen Elizabeth death: Inside King Charles’ time in Australia as a young schoolboy
Royal insiders have revealed how two terms at a prestigious Australian school shaped King Charles III into the colorful man he is today.
The then prince spent two semesters at Geelong Grammar School in Victoria’s High Country in 1966, when he was only 17 years old.
In a speech years later, he fondly recalled the experience as the start of a long love affair with Australia and said it had transformed him from a boy into a man.
“Part of my own training took place here in Australia,” Charles told the crowd during a visit to Down Under.
“Honestly, it was by far the best part. While I was here, the pieces of Pommy were knocked off me. Like chips from an old block.’
Charles was a prefect at the no-nonsense boarding school and the other students asked to name the star student Prince Charles.
The 73-year-old has visited Australia 16 times, some with his first wife Diana and young son William and more recently with his second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Friday, 96. age.
For his two semesters in Geelong, Charles attended the same boarding school as his father Prince Phillip – the famous Gordonstoun School in Elgin, Scotland.
However, the school turned out not to be a good match for the heir who compared it to a German concentration camp and called the institution “Colditz in kilts.”
A student who spent four years at Gordonstoun with the prince told 60 Minutes Australia that the school hadn’t been an ‘ideal’ choice.
Johnny Stonborough recalled that the Prince was “homesick” and often “walked alone.”
Other boys avoided the prince so they wouldn’t be targeted by school bullies who enjoyed having a young royal to tease.
Mr Stonborough said he had once seen Charles brutally attacked in a scrum while playing rugby.
“Scrums are rough places anyway,” he told host Tara Brown.
“I could see them pulling on his ears and hitting him, but the interesting thing, and it impressed me even then, is that he was very stoic.
“He never complained, he didn’t whine, he didn’t cry, he didn’t do anything that other people could have done in the same circumstances.
“He just kept going.”
The then Prince of Wales made a much-anticipated trip to Australia in 1983 with his wife Diana and 10-month-old Prince William (pictured)
Brown asked if the prince had fought back against the bullies in the schoolyard.
“Absolutely not, no. He wasn’t that kind of person,’ replied Mr Stonborough.
“He was quite a gentle soul and once you got to know him a little better, actually a remarkably nice person.”
Brown wondered if he saw this as a sign of strength or weakness.
‘That’s a very interesting question. I think I saw it as a sign of strength, but it also made him vulnerable, and sometimes you wish he had a little more revenge,” said Mr Stonborough.
However, during his education in Australia he became much happier and more confident.
During his visits, the Royal has represented the Queen at state funerals, stolen a kiss from an Australian model in Perth and even enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach (pictured)
During his visits, the Royal has represented the Queen at state funerals, stolen a kiss from an Australian model in Perth and even enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach.
In 1994, a 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Charles as he prepared to hand out Australia Day awards in Sydney.
David Kang stormed a stage and fired two blank shots at Charles during the royal tour – with the incident which proved to be a turning point for Charles in Australia as his visits ended after that.
After his first school visit in 1966, he also came to Oz in 1967, 1970, 1974, 1977, 1978 and 1979. He continued to visit in the 1980s and came Down Under in 1981, 1983, 1985 and 1988.
The 1994 Kang incident was his only trip in the 90s, and he came only four times after that, in 2005, 2012, 2015, and 2018.
He has visited Australia 16 times, more recently with his second wife Camilla, now the Queen consort (pictured, the pair are holding koalas in Adelaide in 2012)
Royal experts believe King Charles III will soon make a trip to Australia and New Zealand to “seal the ties” amid growing calls for a republic.
In a statement released just 24 minutes after news of the Queen’s death was released, the Australia Republic Movement said Her Majesty had supported Australians’ right to become “a fully independent nation” in a referendum in 1998.
The Australian Monarchist League also released a statement, casting their full support behind Charles as he takes on his new role as king.
They said he has “trained all his life” to take over the rule of the royal family and that he has always served Australia “selflessly”.
Philip Benwell, National Chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, said: ‘Australia, the Commonwealth of Nations and indeed the whole world will now deeply mourn the longest serving, oldest and most respected monarch of modern times.’
KING CHARLES’ 16 TOURS TO AUSTRALIA
BY MONKEY
1966: Prince Charles first visited Australia as a schoolboy, spent two semesters at Timbertop, the rural campus of Victoria’s Geelong Grammar School, and ‘loved it all’.
1967: The young prince represented the Queen at the memorial service for Prime Minister Harold Holt, who disappeared while swimming at Cheviot Beach near Portsea, Victoria. It was the largest gathering of world leaders in Australia’s history.
1970: Prince Charles returned with the Queen, his father Prince Philip and his sister Princess Anne to celebrate the 200 years since Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia. Younger brothers Andrew, 10, and Edward, six, stayed home in England and missed a trip to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.
1974: Prince Charles enjoyed a swim at Bondi Beach and visited Geelong Grammar while here to open the Anglo-Australian Telescope at Siding Spring in the country NSW with then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
1977: He returned as patron of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal for young Australians – giving an interview he says he will never forget: with an extremely nervous Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum on ABC’s Countdown.
1978: Prince Charles represented the Queen at the state funeral of Australia’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Sir Robert Menzies, in Melbourne.
1979: During one of his most memorable visits as a young bachelor, Prince Charles was ambushed in the surf on Cottesloe Beach in Perth by model Jane Priest, who stole a quick kiss.
1981: When he returned to open Apex Clubs of Australia’s 50th Anniversary Convention, the heir to the British throne was recently engaged to Lady Diana Spencer.
1983: Prince Charles arrived in Alice Springs in March with Princess Diana and their 10-month-old son Prince William for the start of a six-week tour of Australia and New Zealand that drew huge crowds and massive media attention.
1985: The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Victoria to celebrate her 150th anniversary, where Diana stunned everyone – in hospital wards for a charity rock concert with Molly Meldrum and Flemington for the Melbourne Cup.
1988: Prince Charles and Princess Diana returned as a couple for the last time as part of Australia’s bicentenary.
1994: A 23-year-old man was arrested after firing a starting pistol at Prince Charles as he prepared to present the Australia Day awards in Sydney.
2005: This trip, which included Perth, Alice Springs, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and a special visit to Geelong Grammar, came shortly before Prince Charles’ wedding to his longtime love Camilla Parker-Bowles.
2012: Prince Charles and new wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with a six-day tour of Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and the ACT.
2015: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall toured Adelaide, Tanunda, Canberra, Sydney, Albany and Perth, celebrating his 67th birthday.
2018: This tour with Camilla included the opening of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visits to Brisbane, Cairns and the Northern Territory, and trips in support of efforts to help the endangered loggerhead turtles and the Great Barrier Reef.