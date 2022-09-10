Queen Elizabeth 11 death: Former Victorian premier recalls day the Queen invited him to lunch

An Australian politician remembers the day Queen Elizabeth invited him to an intimate lunch at Balmoral before helping pack the dishes.

Former Victorian Prime Minister John Brumby said Her Majesty had quickly put him at ease when he visited her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands in late 2009.

The prime minister said he and the queen had discussed the Black Saturday bushfires that killed 139 people and devastated large parts of his state earlier that year.

The hospitable monarch had then suggested that he and his wife Rosemary join her for lunch in one of the cottages on her sprawling Balmoral estate.

The Queen personally took the couple and seven of her beloved corgis to a cottage near the river where they were served cold beef, salmon and potato salad.

“So we finished lunch, and we all have to clean up, which means we take home the dirty plates, silverware, glasses and leftovers,” he told the Herald Sun.

“And we all jump up and start stacking the plates and glasses, and then she jumps up and joins in.”

The afternoon’s surprises didn’t end there, though.

Several of the Queen’s much-loved corgis escaped to the river after lunch, while the former Labor leader offered to arrest them.

He successfully returned the pets to Her Majesty, saying it was the rescue mission that had ultimately made him “loved” by the grateful monarch.

The Labor politician said he was impressed by the Queen’s “great care and affection” for the victims of the Black Saturday tragedy.

The Royals have made a significant donation to recovery efforts and have requested daily briefings from the Victorian Government on their progress.

Mr Brumby was Victoria’s Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010, Victorian Treasurer from 2000 to 2007 and Leader of the Victorian Opposition for six years.

He stepped down as Labor leader after the 2010 state elections.

The former Prime Minister is the latest in a string of high-profile Australians who have shared fond memories with the Queen.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Kyle and Jackie O’s show last week that it was his “greatest honour” as Australia’s leader to meet the monarch.

“It is a moment of terrible sadness for the whole world, not just Australians,” he said.

“There was a fondness for Her Majesty all over the world because of the special person she was. I am grateful for her life of great service.”

He said that although he had been told he only had 20 minutes, the Queen felt like a “big chat” where they discussed the drought and the mouse infestation.

Morrison said he and Jenny gifted her a book about Winx, a champion Australian racehorse, after former Prime Minister John Howard told him she loves racing.

“Although she was familiar with you and associated with you, at the same time you always knew you were talking to the Queen,” he said.

“She always seemed to strike that balance, as a monarch and also as a compassionate person and a very interested person.”

Queen Elizabeth III died ‘peacefully’ at her castle in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands on September 8 at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign.