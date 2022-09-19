Queen dies: Today’s Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon slam ‘rude’ republican Peter FitzSimons

Today co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon condemned the Australian Republic movement for igniting a debate about the monarchy before Queen Elizabeth II has even been buried.

In a stunning spray on Saturday morning, Stefanovic said it was inappropriate to engage in such conversation during a period of mourning, before taking aim at ARM chairman Peter FitzSimons and founder Malcolm Turnbull.

He noted that having ‘pasty white guys’ as figureheads for the movement would guarantee its failure.

‘There are still people out there doing it. I just think it’s so rude,’ he said.

“Let me tell you, that’s not going to happen while you’ve got pasty white guys like Peter FitzSimons and Malcolm Turnbull at the front in Australia,” Stefanovic added.

Langdon agreed, saying: ‘I told Peter that if he was at the front of the movement I would always vote for a monarchy.’

While the Australian Republic Movement has temporarily suspended its push for a republic until after the Queen’s funeral, its leader FitzSimons has long campaigned for the British royal family to be eradicated from Australian political life.

FitzSimons has previously made statements criticizing King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, and told Daily Mail Australia in June that he expected republican sentiment to “get a boost as Australia leans closer and watches ” the new king.

He also angered monarchists earlier this month by issuing a statement about the Queen’s death before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a chance.

FitzSimons is married to Stefanovic’s former Today co-anchor Lisa Wilkinson, who fronted Channel 10 and The Project’s coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral in London.

The ‘irony’ of her arrival in London on Monday was apparently not lost on many industry figures, reports The Australian’s Media Diary.

However, sources at Channel 10 said there were no qualms about sending Wilkinson, who has impeccable knowledge of royal affairs from his decades as a magazine editor.

Australia last held a referendum on becoming a republic in 1999, with the country deciding to remain a constitutional monarchy.

Britain, world leaders and royals from around the world will on Monday say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of unparalleled splendor.

At 5:30 GMT, an official lie-in-state period will end after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to walk past the coffin of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at London’s historic Westminster Hall.

They, like many around the globe including US President Joe Biden, had wanted to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who had spent seven decades on the British throne.

“You were lucky to have her for 70 years,” Biden said. “We all were.”

Shortly before At 11 GMT, the oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be about 500 world leaders, including Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Wang Qishan, China’s vice president and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, the two eldest children of now heir to the throne Prince William, will also attend.

“Over the past 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and around the world,” Charles, Elizabeth’s son and the new king, said in a declaration.

‘As we all prepare to say our final goodbyes, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself during this time of grief.’

Elizabeth died aged 96 on September 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

Her health had been declining and for months the monarch, who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her nineties, had withdrawn from public life, although just two days before her death she had appointed Liz Truss as her 15th and last Prime Minister.

Britain, world leaders and royals from around the world will on Monday say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of unparalleled splendor. (Pictured: US President Joe Biden, right, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, centre, is welcomed by Master of the House Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, left, as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a state reception in honor of the late Queen on Sunday)