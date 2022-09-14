Queen dies: Anthony Albanese announces new square for Sydney city in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II 

<!–

A Sydney CBD building will be demolished and a new open plaza created in the heart of the city, to be named Queen Elizabeth II Place.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet announced the moving commemoration of the late Queen on Wednesday morning.

The new plaza is located on Macquarie Street, next to Hyde Park Barracks in a space created by bulldozing an unused portion of the historic Registrar’s Building on Prince Albert Drive.

“The naming of this place in her honor is a fitting and fitting tribute,” the prime minister said.

‘The building behind us is being turned over so that there is a suitable passageway from the CBD to the parks and gardens that make Sydney such a beautiful harbor city.

“This is a great metropolis and we have to make the most of it. This plan will do that, but it is also a plan to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prime Minister Perrottet added: ‘This is a great historic area that we have worked hard to bring new life to.

“By knocking down this building, we will open up this great square for the people of NSW to enjoy, to appreciate, but most importantly to remember Queen Elizabeth’s service and dedication to the wonderful people of NSW.”