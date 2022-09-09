Queen death news: Brits in Australia struggle being so far away from England

<!–

Homesick Brits living in Australia have banded together to share their grief as they struggle to be far from England after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

British expats flocked to a Facebook group on Friday to pay their respects to Her Royal Highness after she died Thursday in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Dozens admitted missing their homes and feeling isolated as they mourned Her Majesty – who for many was the only sovereign they have known in their lifetime.

“I felt so emotional at the passing of the Queen,” wrote one woman in a group dedicated to Britons in Australia and New Zealand.

‘I wish I was in England to process these feelings and share them collectively. Always find it hard to be away on important days like this.’

Many sympathized with her emotions and said they wish they could be back in their homeland to be with loved ones as they process Her Majesty’s death.

Britons living abroad are feeling homesick after waking up to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Pictured: People gather outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Her Royal Highness

Britons living in Australia have banded together to share their grief as they long to be at home with ‘their people’

Another said: ‘I totally agree, feel very far from home at the moment, also feel the need to be with ourselves.’

“Same goes for me,” someone else shouted.

“I couldn’t explain to anyone before why I felt I should be in the UK. I think it was about feeling at home, with my own people.’

Another expat said they were ‘very homesick today’, while another said: ‘I really want to be with ‘my people’ in England now.”

One man said he “couldn’t explain to anyone” he spoke to on Friday why he felt he should be in the UK.

“I think it was about feeling at home, with my own people,” he said.

One woman replied, “In our hearts we are still British, no matter how long we are gone.”

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, as her son now ascended the throne as King Charles III

The outpouring of grief Down Under comes as thousands of Britons braved the rain to gather at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday to pay their respects to the Queen.

About 100,000 people are expected to line the streets outside Buckingham Palace tonight, with the crowds already stretching for more than a kilometer as far as Trafalgar Square.

The sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was officially announced just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, shortly after a Union flag was lowered on Buckingham Palace.

Some people in the crowd cried while others gave an impromptu rendition of God Save The Queen, with black London taxis queuing along the main Mall boulevard leading to the palace in tribute.

Royal superfan John Loughrey, 67, fought back tears and said: ‘I can’t believe the news, I’m devastated.

“I didn’t think she was going to die today, I knew she was sick, but I hoped she would survive for a few more months.

“She deteriorated when her husband Prince Philip passed away. They were soul mates. They were like swans, together forever.

‘I met her twice and I loved her. The news hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m going to miss her so much.’