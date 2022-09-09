Queen death news: Brits in Australia struggle being so far away from England
Britons in Australia admit struggling to be on the other side of the world from England after Queen’s death: ‘Feel far from home’
- British expats are feeling homesick after the death of Queen
- Britons living in Australia flocked to a Facebook page on Friday to share their grief
- One woman said she felt ‘so emotional’ and wished she was ‘back home’
- Dozens of others agreed, saying they felt the need to be back ‘with our people’
- Full coverage: Click here to see all our coverage of the Queen’s death
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Homesick Brits living in Australia have banded together to share their grief as they struggle to be far from England after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
British expats flocked to a Facebook group on Friday to pay their respects to Her Royal Highness after she died Thursday in Balmoral at the age of 96.
Dozens admitted missing their homes and feeling isolated as they mourned Her Majesty – who for many was the only sovereign they have known in their lifetime.
“I felt so emotional at the passing of the Queen,” wrote one woman in a group dedicated to Britons in Australia and New Zealand.
‘I wish I was in England to process these feelings and share them collectively. Always find it hard to be away on important days like this.’
Many sympathized with her emotions and said they wish they could be back in their homeland to be with loved ones as they process Her Majesty’s death.
Britons living abroad are feeling homesick after waking up to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Pictured: People gather outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Her Royal Highness
Britons living in Australia have banded together to share their grief as they long to be at home with ‘their people’
Another said: ‘I totally agree, feel very far from home at the moment, also feel the need to be with ourselves.’
“Same goes for me,” someone else shouted.
“I couldn’t explain to anyone before why I felt I should be in the UK. I think it was about feeling at home, with my own people.’
Another expat said they were ‘very homesick today’, while another said: ‘I really want to be with ‘my people’ in England now.”
One man said he “couldn’t explain to anyone” he spoke to on Friday why he felt he should be in the UK.
“I think it was about feeling at home, with my own people,” he said.
One woman replied, “In our hearts we are still British, no matter how long we are gone.”
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, as her son now ascended the throne as King Charles III
The outpouring of grief Down Under comes as thousands of Britons braved the rain to gather at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday to pay their respects to the Queen.
About 100,000 people are expected to line the streets outside Buckingham Palace tonight, with the crowds already stretching for more than a kilometer as far as Trafalgar Square.
The sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was officially announced just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, shortly after a Union flag was lowered on Buckingham Palace.
Some people in the crowd cried while others gave an impromptu rendition of God Save The Queen, with black London taxis queuing along the main Mall boulevard leading to the palace in tribute.
Royal superfan John Loughrey, 67, fought back tears and said: ‘I can’t believe the news, I’m devastated.
“I didn’t think she was going to die today, I knew she was sick, but I hoped she would survive for a few more months.
“She deteriorated when her husband Prince Philip passed away. They were soul mates. They were like swans, together forever.
‘I met her twice and I loved her. The news hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m going to miss her so much.’
HOW AUSTRALI WILL OBSERVE THE QUEEN’S DEATH
By Paul Osborne for Australian Associated Press
FRIDAY
*The Governor General announced the death of Her Majesty the Queen, on the advice of Buckingham Palace.
* The prime minister made a public statement on television and suspended parliament.
* The Queensland Parliament’s scheduled meeting for next week is also postponed, with other states expected to follow.
* A salute will take place at the Parliament House in Canberra at dusk to mark the Queen’s death. It will consist of one round for each year of the Queen’s life at 10-second intervals.
* The Governor General will address the nation at 6:55pm Sydney time.
WEEKEND
* A proclamation ceremony will be held at Parliament House in Canberra. This event is open to the public subject to public health restrictions.
* The governor-general reads the proclamation in the forecourt of the parliament building, followed by a 21-gun salute.
* There will be no official mourning period in Australia.
* The Australian flag must be flown at half-mast until after the day of the UK funeral. Instructions will be given to raise the flag for the proclamation.
* The Sydney Opera House sails are lit until midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.
* Condolence booklets have been made available in Parliament House and Government House in Canberra. Condolence registers will also be opened in government offices in each state. Online condolence forms have also been created on the websites of the Governor General and Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
* In Canberra, flower arrangements can be left in the forecourt of Parliament House and Government House. Every state and territory has made arrangements for floral tributes. The Royal Family has noted that Australians may consider making a donation to a charity of their choice instead.
TO BE DETERMINED
* The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by Australian representatives.
* A national memorial service will be held following the return of the Prime Minister and Governor General from London.
*States and territories may hold additional memorial services.
* A national day of mourning is declared by the Prime Minister, which coincides with the national memorial service. One minute of silence is observed.
* On the next session days after the national memorial service, condolences will be issued in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
* The Australian Mint has plans to start minting new coins with King Charles from 2023, but it is not yet known when production of the notes will start. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia has confirmed that King Charles will appear on new $5 notes, but Queen Elizabeth’s notes will remain in circulation and will not be withdrawn