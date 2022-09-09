Queen death: Governor-General reveals phone call telling him Queen Elizabeth II had died

Australia’s governor general has spoken of the early morning phone call he “desperately” refused to receive, telling him Queen Elizabeth II had died.

A gloomy David Hurley, dressed in a black suit and tie, spoke to the nation on Friday night, describing the dreaded phone call that came from Buckingham Palace at 1.38am Adelaide time.

“I felt like it was news I definitely didn’t want to hear,” Mr. Hurley said.

Governor General David Hurley said the Queen’s influence on Australia is based on a ‘special bond’ and values ​​that will remain relevant to all Australians

Mr Hurley, who will now travel for the Queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in London, is already officially representing her son and heir, King Charles III, in Australia.

Although the tragic appeal began a “very sad period for us,” the queen’s influence in Australia will continue, Hurley said.

That influence is based on a ‘special bond’ with Australia. From her 16 visits, “The Queen admired our easygoing approach to life and sense of humour.”

“What is clear is that although her life has ended, her example is not the case for all of us,” said Mr Hurley.

Mr Hurley said the Queen showed compassion and selflessness and love for Australia on several occasions and understood that we want to ‘determine our own destiny’

He said the Queen was not only ‘a symbol of stability’ but also showed values ​​and commitment to others that should inspire all Australians

Mr. Hurley also shared two conversations he had with Her Majesty before her death, which illustrated her remarkable character.

One came just after her beloved husband, Prince Phillip, died in April 2021.

“When Linda and I spoke to Her Majesty after Prince Philip’s death, she first inquired about the welfare of Australians, particularly Western Australians affected by a tropical cyclone,” he said.

‘She mourned the death of her husband, who was already 73 years old, but her first question was to know how the needy Australians were doing.

“Her care and compassion were genuine.”

On April 11, 2021, Tropical Cyclone Seroja swept the coast of Western Australia, leaving 20,000 homes without power and damaging homes in Kalbarri and Geraldton.

Another phone call, the last Mr. Hurley would have with the Queen, showed her warmth.

Mr Hurley’s wife Linda Hurley Anthony Albanese and the Prime Minister’s partner Jodie Haydon will accompany him to attend the funeral, which will take place 10 days after her death.

“I will always cherish my last call with Her Majesty,” said Mr. Hurley.

That came just before he introduced the four Australians of the year for 2022 in January.

“She was warm, funny and genuine in her interest in their work and our country,” said Mr Hurley.

In addition, the Queen also understood and accepted that Australians “want to determine our destiny” as a nation, the Governor General added.

Mr Hurley said her respect, selfless service, devotion to duty and compassion for others are values ​​that remain relevant to all Australians.

“They are just as relevant today as they were 70 years ago. They will be as relevant 70 years from now as they are now,” he said.

“That is her legacy and that is her lasting gift to all of us.”

