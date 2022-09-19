Queen Consort’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral  

The Queen Consort’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, were among the early mourners who arrived at Westminster Abbey this morning ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

The siblings arrived together at Westminster Abbey to mourn the Queen and watch their mother, the new Queen Consort, take her place alongside King Charles III.

Mother-of-three Laura Lopes, 44, wore a feathered black headdress with a net veil, and the art critic was joined by her three children, Eliza, Gus and Louis, and husband Harry Lopes, a scion of the super-wealthy Astor family.

The Queen’s consort’s son, food critic Tom Parker Bowles, 47, wore traditional mourning as he joined his sister’s family at the funeral.

The two siblings have long supported their mother’s relationship with the king and enjoy a close relationship with the royal family. Laura’s daughter Eliza was a flower girl for William and Kate when they married in 2011.

Camilla was married to the father of her two children, Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995. Despite their mother’s elevation to Queen Consort, her two children will now receive new royal privileges and will not be part of the line of succession either.

Among other family members of senior royals seen arriving early were Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Carole and Mike, who are known to be close to the Princess of Wales, opted for smart black mourning dresses and appeared deep in thought as they arrived at the event in London today.

It is not known how many times Carole and Michael met the Queen, although they often attended family events, such as Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christening with each other. The Middletons, who live in Berkshire, will be keen to support the Princess of Wales and their grandchildren today, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they attend the Queen’s funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales only recently moved closer to Kate’s parents when they moved into Adelaide Cottage at the end of last month.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

The Queen’s state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’ before she is laid to rest next to her late husband.

Police have also been given a banning zone order across London today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies being called into action, plainclothes officers will also mingle among the crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under ‘mutual aid’.

The Queen’s coffin will today be carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage and then placed outside the north door of the building.

The procession will then proceed from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, the Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 7pm.

After the State Funeral Service ends at noon, the coffin will be placed on the State Armory outside the Abbey.

At 12.15 the procession leaves for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will run from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been announced by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.