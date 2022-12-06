Queen Consort wears Her late Majesty’s George VI Sapphire tiara annual Diplomatic Corps reception

<!–

King Charles III and Queen Consort, along with other members of the royal family, have begun arriving at Buckingham Palace for the annual diplomatic reception.

Camilla, 75, looked stunning in an Anna Valentine gown with the Queen’s beloved sapphire and diamond tiara and matching necklace.

The royal family looked typically elegant as she arrived at the reception in London, pictured wearing a black cape with delicate silver embroidered details over her satin black dress.

Camilla wore the late Queen Elizabeth II’s stunning George VI Sapphire tiara, which is adored in large blue sapphires and delicate diamonds.

Queen Elizabeth II wore the sapphire tiara in 1992 during a visit to France

Camilla wore the tiara last month at a state banquet held by King Charles for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tsheop Motepe.

She joined King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales, as well as other members of the royal family, for the special occasion at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family looked typically elegant in a long blue Bruce Oldfield Couture gown with sheer lace sleeves that she paired with her stunning jewels.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also attending tonight’s event. Catherine, 40, looked radiant in red as she donned a glitzy sequin dress.

Also in honor of the late Queen Kate wore a brooch of a portrait of the young Queen Elizabeth II wearing an evening dress with a ribbon and star of the Order of the Garter.

Earlier today it was announced that the King and Queen Consort would join the Princess of Wales for her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the same day the second episode of the Harry and Meghan documentary airs on Netflix as a show of solidarity.

Kensington Palace today announced that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William will be attending the Carol service hosted by mum-of-three Kate Middleton on Thursday 15 December – which will take place hours after the Duke and Duchess’s £88 of Sussex’s million docuseries are dropped on the streaming platform.

The announcement comes a day after the second trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan documentary – which experts have predicted will delve into the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship – was released.