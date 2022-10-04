Queen Consort reveals her royal reading room book club will continue

<!–

The Queen Consort’s Instagram book club continues despite her new role as she reveals the four novels she’s recommending this fall.

Camilla, 75, delighted followers on her reading room account page by flipping through the varied quartet of books for the online club, including horror classic Dracula by Bram Stoker.

Now in its eighth season, the club’s latest books are designed to ‘warm your hearts and chill your bones’ – with Bram Stoker’s classic clearly a nod to Halloween on the horizon.

The Whalebone Theater by Joanna Quinn will also be read, as well as The Book Thief by Markus Zusak and City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.

Camilla, The Queen Consort (pictured in Scotland yesterday) announced that her royal reading club will continue despite her new role, with a varied selection of novels on offer – including horror classic Dracula by Bram Stoker

Dracula, a beloved classic from 1897 reveals the story of the infamous vampire – written as a series of letters. It will be read for season 8 of the Reading Room

The variety of the novels is bound to keep those reading along entertained as different genres and narrative styles are explored

Posting a video on social media showing the selection yesterday, the caption read: ‘We are thrilled to announce the books Her Majesty The Queen Consort has chosen for Season 8 of the Reading Room.’

It added: ‘We can’t wait to explore these amazing books with you, sharing exclusive insights from their authors, archive and more…Season 8 begins on October 14.’

The variety of the novels is bound to keep those reading along entertained as different genres and narrative styles are explored.

Dracula, a beloved classic from 1897, reveals the story of the infamous vampire – written as a series of letters, while The Whalebone Theatre, first released this year, follows the story of three siblings in the first half of the 20th century.

The Whalebone Theater by Joanna Quinn (left) will be read, as well as The Book Thief by Markus Zusak (right)

Meanwhile, historical fiction The Book Thief, a 2005 hit, tells the story of a young girl living in wartime Germany, and City of Girls offers a glimpse into life in 1940s New York City.

The Reading Room, an online literary hub, first launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the then-Duchess’ reading lists shared during the 2020 pandemic.

It provides book recommendations and exclusive insight from the authors themselves.

Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls – which provides a glimpse into life in 1940s New York City – has also been picked up for Season 8

Last December, Camilla and King Charles III – then known as the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales – read extracts from Charles Dickens’ festive classic A Christmas Carol in a series broadcast via the reading room’s Instagram.

It comes as the new monarch yesterday paid tribute to his late mother in his first public engagement with his wife since the Queen’s death.

His Majesty and Queen Camilla formally granted Dunfermline city status as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles said the event would “please my dear mother’s heart as it certainly pleases mine”.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla pictured in Scotland yesterday as they waved at an official ceremony to mark Dunfermline as a town

The couple were welcomed to Fife by local groups, including a local pipe band and school children – with the King and his wife stopping to address the crowds and shake hands.

One of those waiting to meet Charles was 91-year-old Catherine Gillian-Adams, who said she was ‘thrilled to bits’ her home town was now a city.

Thousands gathered in Dunfermline to see the royal couple and other VIPs, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.