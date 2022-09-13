Queen Consort Camilla’s two adorable rescue dogs make Buckingham Palace their new home

The Queen Consort’s two adorable rescue dogs are expected to make Buckingham Palace their new home.

Camilla, 75, is expected to take her beloved Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell, who she adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, to the London palace when she moves in, according to the Daily Express.

Buckingham Palace is no stranger to furious friends, as Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis during her reign.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s two corgis are being cared for by Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York in Windsor.

Muick and Sandy, who will now be adopted by the Queen’s third son and Mrs Ferguson, were gifted to the late Queen after Prince Philip’s death.

In an ITV documentary showing an intimate look into Camilla’s personal life called Camilla’s Country Life, the Duchess spoke about her rescue dogs, Beth, 11, and Bluebell, 10.

King Charles, 73, also seems to be very much liked by the puppies as seen in the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary portrait in 2020.

Speaking earlier about the dogs, the Queen Consort said: “The nice thing about dogs is that you can let them sit, you can have a nice long conversation, you can be angry, you can be sad and they’re wagging their tails at you.”

Camilla first adopted Beth from the well-known charity after the poor pup was dumped, BBC News reports.

‘They found [Bluebell] wandering in woods two or three weeks later, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead,” she revealed.

“And they brought her back to life and her hair grew back. She’s very sweet, but a little neurotic, shall we say.’

The Queen Consort shared this photo of her walking her beloved rescue dog Bluebell on Instagram

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, but had resisted adopting new dogs in recent years because she didn’t want to leave the dogs behind after her death.

Muick, pronounced Mick, joined the royal family in early 2021 along with a so-called “dorgi,” a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, named Fergus.

Muick was named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen died on Thursday. Fergus was named after the monarch’s uncle who was killed in action during the First World War.

Fergus died after just five months and was later replaced by a new corgi named Sandy, as a 95th birthday present from Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi named Candy, as she viewed a display of memorabilia from her Gold and Platinum Jubilee in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle

During the arrival of the new corgis, Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, said: ‘I was afraid they would get under the Queen’s feet, but they have turned out to be a godsend.

“They are beautiful and very nice, and the Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park.”

The late Queen received her first corgi, named Susan, for her 18th birthday from her late father King George VI. Ten generations of her corgis then descended from Susan.

Her dogs were given the royal treatment with their own rooms with raised wicker baskets and meals of beef, chick, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice prepared by a chef each evening.