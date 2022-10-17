Queen Consort Camilla surrounds herself with snaps of royal family in Clarence House

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queen Consort Camilla gave a sweet nod to the royal family in an official photo shared this weekend.

The 75-year-old wife of King Charles was photographed in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book featuring some of the Paddington Bear toys left behind by royal fans in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth after the announcement of the monarch’s death on September 8.

It was revealed yesterday that the stuffed animals will go to ‘good homes’, just like the ‘real’ Paddington Bear, and will be donated to vulnerable children supported by Barnardo’s charity.

After the photo’s release, eagle-eyed fans noted that the Queen Consort had surrounded herself with photos of the late Queen and the Royal Family.

A photo showed the Queen Consort, the King, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the occasion of Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.

Another photo was taken on the occasion of the late sovereign’s diamond jubilee in 2012, showing her in a sparkly dress next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, made a sweet nod to the royal family in an official photo shared over the weekend, which was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House

A series of photos of the royal family were seen in the corner of the room where the Queen Consort sat for the photo

A series of framed photos of the royal family could be seen in the corner of the room where the Queen Consort sat for the photo.

Another photo featured was a black and white close-up portrait of the queen, suggesting a sense of reverence from the new queen consort for her late mother-in-law.

Camilla, holding a Paddington Bear on her knees, beamed in her photo.

Paddington became a totem for the Queen in the days following her death, as one of her last public appearances was in the beautiful skit she filmed with him for her platinum anniversary.

One of the photos was taken on the occasion of Prince Louis’ christening in 2-19, and shows the Queen Consort with the King, Prince and Princess of Wales and their children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Carole and Michael, as well as James Middleton were in attendance, as well as Kate’s sister’s Pippa and her husband Mr James Matthews

The photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2012 to mark the late monarch’s Diamond Jubilee, was also displayed at a special prayer service commemorating the Prince’s death at St Andrew’s Cathedral on 11 April 2021 in Sydney, Australia

Mourners left so many hugs, as well as the character’s beloved marmalade sandwiches, amid the floral tributes Royal Parks bosses had to urge them to stop. Prince William later said he “suffocated” when he saw the Paddingtons, admitting: “It’s the things you don’t expect that hit you.”

Over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The teddy bears are currently well cared for at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and the Royal Parks nursery in Hyde Park.”

They get a good bath – or rather a professional steam cleaning – before being donated to Barnado’s.

The Queen was patroness of the charity from 1983 to 2016 before handing it over to Camilla, who was already chairperson. And the Queen Consort posed with the toys in Clarence House’s Morning Room on Thursday, 64 years after the publication of author Michael Bond’s first Paddington book.

It told how the bear from “darkest Peru” was taken in by the Brown family, who found him at the London station that shares his name, with a battered suitcase and duffel bag with a tag that read: “Please watch out for this bear.”

The late Queen had charmed TV viewers with the Jubilee sketch of her having tea with Paddington at Buckingham Palace, which shows she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag.