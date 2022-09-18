Queen Consort Camilla shares wedding day anecdote that reveals Her Majesty’s sense of humour

The Queen consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles – which reveals Her Majesty’s sense of humour.

Camilla, 75, who married Charles, 73, in 2005, spoke at a televised tribute to the late monarch, describing how the Queen saw the funny side of a show accident on the big day on April 9 that year.

Camilla revealed that because of nerves, she put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding.

Because the shoes had different high heels, she ended up limping as she walked to the car, which made the monarch laugh.

Queen Consort Camilla (centre) pictured at her wedding to King Charles (left) has shared an anecdote from the day which reveals the late monarch’s (right) sense of humor

Camilla (pictured during tonight’s televised tribute to Queen Elizabeth) says the late royal had a ‘great sense of humour’

The Queen Consort explained: ‘I remember coming from here, Clarence House, (to) go to Windsor the day I got married, probably not firing on all cylinders, quite nervous, and for some unknown reason I took a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel.

“So I mean talk about the hop-a-long and there’s nothing I could do.

‘I was halfway down the car before it dawned on me, and you know, she – she could see and laughed about it and said, “look, I’m terribly sorry,” and she did, you know, she had a good sense of humor. ‘

Luckily, Camilla managed to rectify her mishap and wore a pair of matching beige heels from LK Bennett for her low-cut wedding day look.

Ending her tribute on the segment, Camilla spoke of the late monarch’s smile.

She said: ‘She has these wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, you know, her whole face lights up. I will always remember that smile, you know that smile is unforgettable.’

Camilla became Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

Entering the times today Julian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles and Camilla between 2016 and 2021, said she never ‘actively campaigned’ for the title, believing it would happen ‘if it was meant to be’.

Camilla (left) pictured with Prince Charles (centre) and Queen Elizabeth (right) at the platinum jubilee in June paid tribute to Her Majesty in a moving

The Queen Consort also spoke of the late Queen’s ‘wonderful blue eyes’ and described her smile as ‘unforgettable’

He added: “Despite the many people who have stated over the years that ‘Project Queen Camilla’ was a long-term goal in the household, I can assure you that there was never any grand master plan to do this.”

‘Certainly, when you mentioned the subject to the Queen Consort herself, she merely glared at you like a sphinx, giving you no real sense of what she thought on the subject.

‘She certainly never instructed me to do anything to further the argument, and neither did the King. Like her wider work, I think she simply felt that if it was meant to be, it would happen, but it was never a role she actively campaigned for.’

King Charles confirmed that she would adopt the new title during his first address to the nation, which he gave on 9 September.

In it he paid tribute to his ‘poor’ wife Camilla and her ‘loyal public service’ – as well as confirming her title as Queen Consort.

King Charles (left) and Queen Consort Camilla (right), pictured one day after Queen Elizabeth’s death

During the emotional speech, which was broadcast from Buckingham Palace, the king said he will count on ‘the loving help of [his] dear wife, Camilla’.

In the speech, which was shown at a service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral, he spoke of the ‘time of change’ for his family, adding: ‘I am counting on the loving help of my beloved wife, Camilla.

‘In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort.

‘I know she will bring the demands of her new role with the steadfast devotion to duty that I have come to rely on so much.’

Camilla’s tribute to her mother-in-law was broadcast tonight – the night of the Queen’s state funeral – on the BBC, shortly before the national minute’s silence at 10pm..