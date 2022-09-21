The war stemmed from an issue initially centered on the argument over the monarchy’s divine right to rule the nation.

Charles I believed he had given the god the right to rule and would not accept Parliament’s opposing view.

The king believed in the divine right of kings and thought he could rule according to his own conscience. Many of his subjects opposed his policies, especially the levying of taxes without parliamentary approval, and saw his actions as those of a tyrannical monarch.

As a result, the King’s English Revolution was against the people, not the other way around, as is commonly believed.

Parliament had the initial advantage, with access to more resources than the exiled king, who fled to Nottingham to build up troops.

The war stemmed from an issue initially centered on the argument over the monarchy’s divine right to rule the nation. Many Englishmen had a bond with the ruler and did not want to see him fall for fear of usurpation. He was eventually beheaded in London

Many Englishmen were attached to the ruler and did not want to see him fall for fear of usurpation.

The next decade saw a wave of battles and a bit between the Parliamentarians (‘Roundheads’) and Royalists (‘Cavaliers’).

The Civil War is mainly divided into three sections, the first spanning from 1642 to 1646 and the second spanning the years 1648 to 1649.

This pitted the supporters of King Charles I against the supporters of the Long Parliament, while the third (1649-1651) saw fighting between supporters of King Charles II and supporters of the Rump Parliament.

In 1646 the Royalists were defeated and Charles then surrendered to the Scots and a year later escaped to the Isle of Wight.

Charles was tried for treason by a number of MPs, including Parliamentarian General Oliver Cromwell.

He was convicted and later executed on January 30, 1649, by beheading outside the Banqueting House at Whitehall in London.

The execution was greeted with a moan from the crowd, and even Oliver Cromwell is said to have visited the corpse the next day, decrying its “cruel necessity.”

The Scots harbored his son, Charles, then 18 years old, and crowned him King Charles II.

In the summer of 1651 they marched him south in an attempt to conquer England.

The war ended with a parliamentary victory, led by Cromwell. at the battle of Worcester on September 3, 1651.

Charles II fled the battlefield and spent the night in an oak tree in the grounds of the Boscobel house in Staffordshire, before fleeing to France.

Pubs across the country were, and still are, called the royal oak in honor of this event and the definitive end of the English Civil War.