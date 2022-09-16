Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral – but recovers perfectly

<!–

People have praised The Queen Consort after making a minor ‘total class’ mistake in Cardiff today.

Camilla accompanied her husband, King Charles III, to a prayer service at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch’s first visit to Cardiff, when she tries to get stuck and slip while walking.

While she appears to be in some discomfort, the Queen Consort continues to walk beside her husband and smiles at the audience, reassuring them that she is okay.

This is because Camilla is said to have suffered a broken heart while performing duties at the king’s side.

She even sustained the injury prior to the Queen’s death and is in “quite pain,” according to The Daily Telegraph.

A source told the newspaper that she has just “got started” supporting the king during an emotionally and physically grueling week.

“It’s unfortunate timing to say the least, but she’s an absolute go-getter,” the source told the newspaper.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort waved on their arrival today to receive a vote of condolences at the Senedd in Cardiff

Chris Ship, the royal editor of ITV News, posted the video of Camilla slipping on Twitter, captioning it: ‘Total class as the Queen Consort manages this little slip on her way out of Llandaff Cathedral.

“Since Camilla manages to do this all week while tending to a broken toe – she handled it with her usual humor…”

Royal fans responded to the tweet with admiration for the Queen Consort – with one saying: ‘She has a broken toe?

“And she’s been mostly on her feet for the past week? Wow. I didn’t notice a single grimace. Awesome’.

Another praised how ‘gracious’ she has been, while another read ‘Yes, very well managed’.

Compliments kept pouring in and another comment about Camilla’s attitude as a whole.

One user said, “I’ve come to respect Camilla for her devotion to duty, never complaining, no dramas, no impossible demands, no matter how difficult and grueling the schedules are for their positions.”

The PA news agency approached the king’s spokesman for comment on his wife’s condition and was told, “We will not comment on medical conditions.”