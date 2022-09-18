Queen Consort Camilla is the ‘real boss’ and a ‘secret weapon’ for the Firm, says former aide

Camilla has been described as the ‘real boss’ by a former aide, who says the monarch plays a big part in the decisions made by King Charles.

Entering the timesJulian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, between 2016 and 2021, described the Queen Consort as ‘perhaps [the Firm’s] greatest secret weapon.

He noted that decisions, including his own employment, require the approval of the 75-year-old, as well as her husband, the monarch, and recalled how he was told before meeting Camilla that he would not be employed if he did not did it. meet her approval.

But despite her instrumental role in making decisions, Julian also said the Queen Consort was ‘not actively campaigning’ for her new title and believed it would happen ‘if it was meant to be’.

Camilla has been described as ‘the real boss’ in an article written by her and Charles’ former communications secretary Julian Payne (pictured here in Cardiff on September 16)

According to a former aide, the queen consort (right) plays a big role in the decisions made by King Charles (left)

The former aide described the royal as someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously and said he believes she will thrive in the new job because she ‘respects the role and the institution completely, but not at the expense of keeping his own legs firmly on. the earth’.

He added: “Despite the many people who have stated over the years that ‘Project Queen Camilla’ was a long-term goal in the household, I can assure you that there was never any grand master plan to do this.”

‘Certainly, when you mentioned the subject to the Queen Consort herself, she merely glared at you like a sphinx, giving you no real sense of what she thought on the subject.

‘She certainly never instructed me to do anything to further the argument, and neither did the King. Like her wider work, I think she simply felt that if it was meant to be, it would happen, but it was never a role she actively campaigned for.’

He concluded that the royal’s service and love for her husband ‘might even see her emerge with the respect and affection … she fully deserves’ from the nation as she carries out her new position.

Camilla has made several public appearances with King Charles since adopting her new title as Queen Consort, including a four-nation tour (pictured here concluding the tour in Wales on September 16)

According to a former employee of the royal couple, Camilla is the new king’s ‘strength and stay’

Since adopting the title of Queen Consort following Queen Elizabeth’s death at Balmoral on September 8, Camilla has made several public appearances alongside King Charles.

On Friday, she joined other royals for a vigil for Her Majesty at Westminster Hall.

As the former monarch’s four children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin, Camilla watched in solemn silence from the stands.

The performance followed a trip to Wales earlier that day, where the royal couple ended their four nations tour.

Her support for the King at these events was something he alluded to in his first address to the nation, which he gave on 9 September.

King Charles (left) and Queen Consort Camilla (right), pictured one day after Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor after the church’s blessing of their civil marriage in 2005

In it he paid tribute to his ‘poor’ wife Camilla and her ‘loyal public service’ – as well as confirming her title as Queen Consort.

During the emotional speech, which was broadcast from Buckingham Palace, the king said he will count on ‘the loving help of [his] dear wife, Camilla’.

In the speech, which was shown at a service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral, he spoke of the ‘time of change’ for his family, adding: ‘I am counting on the loving help of my beloved wife, Camilla.

‘In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort.

‘I know she will bring the demands of her new role with the steadfast devotion to duty that I have come to rely on so much.’