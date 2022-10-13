Queen Consort Camilla is charmed by a 3-week-old baby during visit to a maternity ward in Chelsea

Queen Consort Camilla made a little new friend at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital this afternoon during her first solo engagement since assuming her new title.

The Queen Consort, 75, reassured royal fans that domestic abuse was still top of her agenda as she visited the hospital’s maternity unit, which is a hub for women who have experienced domestic violence.

While visiting the centre, Camilla, who is patron of the charity Safelives, met frontline domestic violence staff who specialize in dealing with all forms of abuse in families and relationships.

She also had a cup of tea with a pioneer of the charity, Shana Begum, and appeared delighted with Shana’s three-week-old son Jeremy at the unit.

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, appeared to be smiling from under her Covid mask as she visited domestic violence specialists at Chelsea Maternity and Westminster Hospital

The Queen Consort met Safelives charity pioneer Shana Begum and her three-week-old son Jeremy at the hospital

Pictured meeting staff inside the hospital, the Queen consort masked herself in line with Covid rules and shook hands with people who lined the corridors to meet her.

Since stepping into her role as Queen Consort, MPs and other public figures campaigning to help victims of domestic violence have praised Camilla’s record.

Labor MP Jess Phillips tweeted: ‘Had I not had a time limit in the Commons today, I had planned to say this.

‘Queen consort Camilla is a real champion in the fight against men’s violence against women.’

The queen consort, who is passionate about stopping domestic violence and helping victims of abuse in relationships, shook hands with the staff at the department

The Queen Consort (centre) chatted with some of the frontline staff at the maternity ward at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital this afternoon

Queen Consort Camilla (centre) has been praised by MPs including Jess Phillips for her work with the Safelives charity in the past

Former chief Crown prosecutor Nazfil Afzal added: ‘Much is known about King Charles’s interest in green issues, less about Queen Consort Camilla’s passion for tackling violence against women and girls.

‘With little fanfare, she has educated herself and worked with NGOs to ensure awareness is raised and action is taken. A true champion.’

Earlier this year, Camilla spoke about her work on domestic violence alongside Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010. She is said to have been inspired to campaign on the issue after meeting Mrs Parkes.

In 2016, Camilla broke down in tears after meeting Mrs Parkes and vowed to do ‘everything I can’ to raise the issue of domestic violence. She told Mrs Parkes, then 76, she was an ‘incredibly brave lady’.

Camilla recently said: ‘Obviously it’s a great honour [to one day become Queen Consort], it could not be otherwise. But… I will keep up with these reasons.

‘You know, if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up in the middle of the channel, I’m just going to keep trying to help people like Diana… I hope I should do it for a lifetime.’

She has said of the issue of domestic violence: ‘We need to go back to the beginning and… just build this idea that you have to respect people.

‘It’s treating women like chattel and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do that and think there’s nothing wrong.’

Earlier this year, Camilla was invited to guest edit Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday in July. To follow her time working on the issue of the magazine, a film crew accompanied her to a special programme, Camilla’s Country Life, which was broadcast on ITV.

During the programme, Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, took part in a photography exhibition showing images of survivors of domestic abuse, and noted that she wanted to include a feature on it in her issue of the magazine.

“I would like to point out that it is not all rosy in the countryside. Darker things happen, especially in rural areas, where they don’t get quite as much attention as they do in these big cities,” Camilla said.

She added of the exhibition: ‘It’s incredibly moving. It’s so brave of these women… to stand up and talk about it when some of them have been sitting on it for years and years.’