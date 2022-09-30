Queen Consort Camilla axes centuries-old ladies-in-waiting to be ‘more with the times’

The queen consort is prepared to dispense with the centuries-old tradition of having bridesmaids as part of her entourage.

Camilla, 75, thinks having a smaller number of staff is “more in tune with the times”, and her approach fits better with the King’s vision of a leaner monarchy.

Instead, her existing staff will take on the traditional duties of the monarch’s official companions in what has been gleefully described as a “two for the price of one” deal, the Daily Mail reveals.

The late Queen had around seven devoted bridesmaids, affectionately called the leading girls, at the time of her death, some of whom had been by her side for over 60 years.

They saw to everything from public and personal correspondence and the organization of the royal diary to accompanying the monarch on engagements, collecting flowers, and organizing private family events.

They were also loyal companions to the monarch and acted as her eyes and ears in the palace.

The roles were unpaid and the incumbents were almost always chosen from the upper echelons of the aristocracy, as there are few wealthy enough to afford to take on such a demanding position simply out of loyalty to the Crown.

But with most of the current role holders set to retire, Camilla has decided to run things “a little differently”.

A source explained: “When he got married and opened his own office for the first time, he got two brilliant private secretaries, Amanda Macmanus and Joy Camm. But they were very much “two for the price of one.” Not only did they organize all of her engagements and projects, but they also acted as escorts if necessary, accompanying her on official functions, collecting bouquets, and the like.

‘No one stands in the ceremony in his office, everyone gets involved.

“The feeling is that while things have changed drastically in many ways, she won’t be participating in an official lineup of bridesmaids.”

Camilla currently has two extremely capable and loyal private secretaries, Sophie Densham, and her deputy, Belinda Kim.

As well as organizing Camilla’s diary and public engagements, they already accompany her on official visits and will continue to do the same at Buckingham Palace, the sources say.

Camilla is a prolific writer, personally penning over 2,000 letters in the past year alone.

You may be hiring more staff to cope with the inevitable increase in mail you’re likely to receive.

But otherwise, she’ll rely on her current staff and occasionally cajole friends like Jane Westenholz, a baroness and former model whom the queen consort apparently calls ‘Lofty’, into helping out when needed.

The source explained: ‘The queen consort will do things a little differently. She currently has two private secretaries who do some of those traditional tasks anyway.

And she has many good and decent friends around her whom she can call on, when necessary, to support her. I suspect you’ll be immersed in your close circle of friends, perhaps geographically.

He has many friends in London and Scotland, as well as in the country. He believes that he is more in tune with the times.

Historically, a lady-in-waiting was a female “personal attendant” at court, often taken from the nobility, to serve a high-ranking royal woman.

Ladies’ duties today are primarily administrative but they undoubtedly remain some of the most trusted, discreet and powerful figures at court, despite not having the most prestigious job title or earning a salary. . Today they are quite modest in number, but this was not always the case: Queen Elizabeth I had no less than 30 bridesmaids.

Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaids were led by Lady Susan Hussey, dubbed the ‘Number One Girl’. Lady Susan, 83, took charge of the day-to-day as the Woman of the Bedroom and had been with the Queen since 1960, the year of Prince Andrew’s birth.

Others included the Hon. Mary Morrison, 85, with a passion for horse racing, and the Duchess of Grafton.

All the ladies-in-waiting were finely tuned to the Queen’s needs and moods.

Though elderly themselves, many had devotedly remained in office because they wanted to remain with the Queen until she passed away.