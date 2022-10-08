Queen Consort Camilla attends a dinner to launch the first ever Braemar Literary Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queen Consort Camilla looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended a dinner to launch the first ever Braemar Literary Festival.

King Charles III’s wife, 75, oozed elegance in a blue long-sleeved dress as she stepped out at The Fife Arms hotel on Friday night.

The three-day festival – which runs until Sunday – is held in the highland village in collaboration with The Reading Room, the book club founded by Camilla.

First launched in January 2021, the online literary hub was inspired by the success of the then-Duchess of Cornwall’s reading lists shared during the 2020 pandemic. It offers book recommendations and exclusive insights from the authors themselves.

Queen Consort Camilla looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended a dinner to launch the first ever Braemar Literary Festival (pictured)

King Charles III’s wife, 75, oozed elegance in a blue long-sleeved dress as she stepped out at The Fife Arms hotel on Friday night

The three-day festival – which runs until Sunday – is held in the highland village in collaboration with The Reading Room, the book club founded by Camilla. In the picture, Camilla chats with guests

Camilla appeared in her element as she chatted with guests – including British author Sebastian Faulks, The Reading Room director Vicki Perrin and Scottish poet and author Jackie Kay.

Braemar Literary Festival will explore the creative use of words and text in their broadest sense.

It will celebrate the works of bestselling authors alongside visual artists, spoken word performers, singer songwriters, screenwriters, critics and publishers, reflecting the many ways in which the ‘literary’ creatively enhances our lives.

The dinner was prepared by chef Angela Hartnett, OBE and was attended by festival attendees including cinematographer Justine Picardie and actress Anna Friel.

The festival will also feature a wide range of free workshops, literary walks and a pop-up ‘Poem & A Pint’ program in the village.

“This inaugural festival promises to be an exciting event, bringing together the village community of Braemar, guests from The Fife Arms, The Reading Room and lovers of literature everywhere,” said a statement from event organizers.