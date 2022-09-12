Queen Consort Camilla appears downcast at thanksgiving service for Elizabeth II in Edinburgh

Camilla, the Queen Consort appeared emotional as she attended a service of thanksgiving and remembrance for Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh today.

Her Majesty’s coffin left the Palace of Holyroodhouse earlier, in a procession travelling down the Royal Mile, to St Giles Cathedral.

Senior royals, including the Queen’s four children King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were among the attendees at the service, which follows the Queen’s ‘peaceful’ death at Balmoral Castle last week, aged 96.

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, as well as Edward’s wife Sophie Wessex, and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were also among the mourners.

As the Queen’s casket made its way to St Giles, Camilla followed the procession by car, where she was snapped looking downcast.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, looked downcast as she attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen in Edinburgh

Camilla, 75, appeared emotional as she followed the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin by car from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral earlier today

Camilla, dressed in traditional black for mourning, looked deep in thought as she waited before the service

Senior royals followed the Queen’s coffin into the cathedral (pictured L-R: King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward)

King Charles, along side his wife and siblings, looked pained as he attended the service of remembrance for his mother (pictured L-R: Prince Andrew, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence)

The current monarch watched as the Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin during the service

Amid the high emotion of the day, the Queen Consort (centre right) was snapped sharing a supportive smile with her husband King Charles (centre left)

While the coffin was lifted out of the hearse, the Queen Consort appeared pensive.

It was carried through the cathedral, as the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

Then the Queen’s coffin was placed on a wooden catafalque as the congregation continued to stand.

At this point, the King, Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family, then walked to their seats alongside the coffin.

The King had his wife to his left and the Duke of York to his right.

At the beginning of the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod welcomed the royal family, ‘representatives of our nation’s life’ and ‘people whose lives were touched by the Queen in so many unforgettable ways’.

He said: ‘And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate.

‘And whose love for Scotland was legendary.’

During the ceremony, Camilla was seen looking at her husband, the King, and sharing a supportive smile with him.

Following the service, the royal couple were photographed leaving the cathedral, before travelling away by car together.

During the service, Camilla (centre) was photographed looking thoughtful, as the attendees reflected on the life of the Queen

Senior royals sang hymns during the service for Her Majesty, who died ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral last week, aged 96

King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, were photographed leaving the cathedral following the service

The royal couple appeared emotional as they left the Edinburgh service together, travelling by car

King Charles appeared emotional as he left the service with wife Camilla. Earlier in the day, he followed his mother’s coffin as it travelled from Holyrood Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral

Speaking during his first address to the nation on Friday, King Charles noted that ‘darling’ Camilla was a source of ongoing support for him

The King said during his address that Camilla ‘will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much’

The royals have endured a difficult few days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, undertaking a series of public engagements and services

King Charles spoke of the support given to him over the years when he addressed the nation on Friday evening, confirming that she would become the Queen Consort.

He said he would be counting on ‘the loving help of [his] darling wife, Camilla’ as he ascended the throne.

In the speech that was screened at a service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral, he spoke of the ‘time of change’ for his family, adding: ‘I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

‘In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

‘I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.’

Earlier today, the Queen’s coffin made its way through Edinburgh from Holyrood Palace.

King Charles watches mournfully as he watches the coffin be moved on its journey to St Giles’ Kirk

The Queen’s coffin was placed into the hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

The Queen’s casket was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers consisting of white Spray Roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward line up to follow the hearse carrying their mother on her final journey

The Queen’s children followed by the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (centre left)

King Charles III (L), Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal (2L), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile

Bagpipes played the National Anthem from Holyrood Palace as the Queen’s coffin cortege began the walk up the Royal Mile.

The hearse was flanked by a Bearer Party found by The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The King’s Body Guard for Scotland. Mounted police in ceremonial dress rode ahead of the parade.

King Charles walked solemnly in step with his brothers and sister behind his beloved mother. The assembled well-wishers fell silent as the hearse appeared.

The crowd then broke out in spontaneous applause as the cortège approached and many shouted God Save the King and God Save the Queen.

Around 30 minutes later the Queen arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Queen will lie in rest in St Giles’ Cathedral until tomorrow, when it will be flown from Edinburgh Airport to London.