Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral procession on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal, 72, had a disconsolate expression but kept calm as she and her thirty-year-old husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley.

Nothing was left to chance in the Queen’s funeral arrangements, meaning Her Majesty may have personally requested that her daughter accompany the coffin to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Princess Anne will also travel to London with her mother’s coffin tomorrow, when it will leave Scotland by plane, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral procession on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Pictured today along the City Chambers in Edinburgh

Anne watches as the hearse with her mother’s coffin is ready to be carried to Holyrood House today

The Very Reverend Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, will also be on board the flight to RAF Northolt in Ruislip, West London, when it departs Edinburgh at 6pm.

From there, it is taken to Buckingham Palace by a waiting state hearse.

Anne is considered by many to be the hardest-working member of the royal family, with over 20,000 commissions.

She is also a confidante of her brother, King Charles III.