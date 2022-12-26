Queen Camilla arrives for the royal family’s Boxing Day lunch at Sandringham estate

Queen Camilla has been pictured arriving at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the royal family’s annual Boxing Day luncheon.

The royal, 75, was seen in the passenger seat of a Land Rover Discovery 4×4 this afternoon, while Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, 58, sat in the back seat.

The two women were being driven to Wood Farm, which was Prince Philip’s former farm, on the Norfolk estate.

After yesterday’s celebrations, the Royal Family traditionally have a more informal Boxing Day lunch at the farm before heading out on their annual hunting trip.

Though once a keen fox hunter, the king’s wife of 17 years was forced to give up the sport in 2003 due to back problems.

While it’s not known if she’ll be taking part in the hunt today, the mother-of-two turned up dressed for the outdoors in a green waterproof jacket with a navy blue fleece underneath.

This year marks the first time the Royal Family has celebrated Christmas at Sandringham since the Queen passed away at the age of 96 in September.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Camilla was inviting her two sons, Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes, to a Christmas lunch at the royal estate.

The Royals traditionally have a Boxing Day party before going hunting together at the estate.

A source told The Sun: ‘Camilla is keen on her family being at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there. It’s an extremely important Christmas that comes only a few months after everyone last gathered for the Queen’s funeral.

“Over last Christmas, the family was desperately trying to solve the case of Prince Andrew and his sexual abuse and then the incident occurred with the intruder carrying a crossbow at Windsor Castle.

“We saw the union at the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol concert this week and Christmas will be held in the same spirit.”

While greeting fans at the Sandringham estate yesterday, the Princess of Wales told a supporter that her children have “been given a lot of beautiful things” this year but “got off to quite an early start”.

The princess said, “I’ve had a lovely morning, thank you very much. I started very early this morning.”

The fan, named India, gave the Princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she thanked her.

As the royal family joined King Charles for his walk outside Sandringham church yesterday, Kate was seen talking to a young girl about her day so far.

The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she was thanked.

Kate went on to ask India: ‘Did you have a good morning?’

India replied: ‘Yes, right?’

Then Kate said, “I’ve had a wonderful morning, thank you very much, I’ve got a very early start this morning.”

Another member of the public is heard jumping into the conversation to ask: ‘Did the children get a lot of nice things?’

The princess then said ‘they have many beautiful things’, before walking on.

It was also claimed that Prince William commented on the children’s gifts when he spoke to fans today.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, joined their family on the ride

Hilary Marsh, 71, from Suffolk, said: “I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said ‘they’ve had enough presents’.”

William and Kate’s three children were also on the walk and spoke to members of the public wishing them well after their traditional Christmas Day church service at the Norfolk estate.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, also received some gifts from those waiting outside for Christmas.

Gemma Clark, 42, who traveled with her father Paul Clark, 72, of Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, gave each of the three children a novelty toy called a gonk, a festive gnome in a pointy hat. She also gave Kate flowers.

