Queen will approach Windsor Castle to sound of bagpipes playing iconic 19th century Scottish tune

The Queen will approach her final resting place in Windsor Castle to the touching sound of her favorite bagpipes playing a Scottish rebel lullaby.

A Massed Pipes and Drums band of Scottish and Irish regiments plays the Skye Boat Song – the theme song to the TV series Outlander – as the funeral procession approaches the castle gates.

The traditional 19th-century Scottish song recalls how Bonnie Prince Charlie fled to the Isle of Skye to avoid capture by government forces after being defeated at the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

The choice of song in honor of the Jacobite rebel who had fought against English soldiers may well have raised the eyebrows of some of the queen’s ancestors.

But the Queen was known for her love of bagpipes and Scotland, and would almost certainly have heard the comforting and romantic tune in her life.

She even had her own bagpiper for 15 minutes at 9am when she was in residence at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Holyroodhouse.

Bagpipes are played as soldiers participate in final exercises along the Long Walk in Windsor on Friday evening as they prepare for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday

Often played as a lullaby or waltz, the Skye Boat Song was composed by Sir Harold Boulton in the late 1800s, but was later rewritten by Robert Louis Stevenson, who judged the original Jacobite air of the lyrics as ‘unworthy’.

The ‘Over the Sea to Skye’ line is still used today as a cornerstone of the Isle of Skye tourism industry.

The song has been recorded by many artists, including Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Roger Whittaker and Tori Amos.

When it was used as the opening song for the 2014 landmark TV drama series Outlander, the line “Sing me a song of a lad that is gone” was changed to “lass” to fit the plot of a woman going back in the time in Scotland.

The tune is played by a total of 406 soldiers on foot and horseback, and 40 servants of royal households, accompany the state hearse for a mile and a half as it approaches the castle.

The tune is played by a total of 406 soldiers on foot and horseback, and 40 servants of royal households, accompany the state hearse for a mile and a half as it approaches the castle.

It was heard during the closing stages of a solemn dress rehearsal held after dark as the procession descended the Long Walk around 5:30 am yesterday, approaching Cambridge Gate to enter the castle grounds.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch the procession in the Long Walk tomorrow before members of the royal family join the castle grounds.

Security was tight as rehearsal began in the dark under a starry sky with armed police watching over the scene while dog handlers carried out a search.

The rehearsal revealed details of how the procession will take place in Windsor after the Queen’s coffin is wheeled in the maroon state hearse from central London.

Hundreds of police officers will stand ten meters apart on either side of the Long Walk, where they will watch over the crowd.

A further 477 soldiers, sailors, Royal Marines and RAF personnel in full ceremonial uniform will line the avenue, facing inward as a sign of respect for the late Monarch.

Officers with measuring sticks make sure they face each other in pairs on either side of the Long Walk and exactly ten paces apart.

The hearse will arrive at Shaw Farm Gate in Windsor just after 3 p.m. Monday.

A single policeman on horseback on a white horse leads the procession, followed immediately by three other police horses.

Marching behind them and in front of the hearse will be a dismounted detachment from the Household Cavalry Regiment with their drawn swords pointed to the ground.

They will be followed by a mounted Division of the Sovereign Escort, resplendent in their red uniforms with their swords pointing upwards.

Chilled musicians in the Massed Pipes and Drums and the Bands of the Coldstream Guards and the Household Cavalry will be next in line, taking turns playing their tunes as the procession progresses.

A group of civilian staff from the households of the late Queen, King Charles and the new Prince of Wales will follow.

The state hearse features the Queen’s Company Colour, the Royal Standard of the Grenadier Guards and a Sovereign’s Standard of the Household Cavalry, which are worn on the front and back.

It will be flanked by the Queen’s shroud bearers and 26 other soldiers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, dressed in their imposing red uniforms and bear hats as they march in silence.

Two more mounted and dismounted detachments of the Household Cavalry will follow with four more mounted police behind.

As the procession slowly descends the Long Walk, service personnel along the route are instructed to present weapons and stand down with bowed heads and rifles.

The rehearsal was attended by a handful of audience members, including teacher Peter Leech, 43, his wife Hannah, 40, and daughter Catherine, 12, who had traveled all night from their home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

The family had planned to see the Queen in state at Westminster Abbey, but changed their minds when they stopped at a motorway service station at 2am and decided the queue was too long.

Mr Leech said: ‘We decided to come to Windsor to see the flowers, and someone told us the rehearsal was taking place, so we decided to stay here. It’s kind of surreal to see all this happening in the middle of the night.

‘I’m glad we’re here. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it feels like this is part of history, watching the bands and all the soldiers marching by.”

Former attorney Donna Stoneman, 55, who lives in Windsor, said: ‘I thought I was coming to watch because I couldn’t sleep. Logistically, it is a beautiful sight. I can’t imagine the amazing amount of organization it took to plan everything.

“It will be so sad not to hear the Queen’s bagpipes anymore. I often heard the sound of them being played to her every day at 9 a.m. when she was in the house.’

Lieutenant Colonel Fred Wells, the commander of the 1st Battalion of the Coldstream Guards who guarded the procession’s route, described the rehearsal as “absolutely crucial” in ensuring everything went according to plan.

About a million people will walk the streets of London tomorrow to witness historic scenes of breathtaking splendor, punctuated by historic moments of sorrow and solemnity, as Her Majesty’s casket is transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

He said: ‘It involved a group of soldiers, sailors and airmen meeting for the first time to make things right for Her Majesty on Monday. There has been a lot of preparation behind the scenes and numerous units involved.

“The bands had some trouble reading their music in the dark, and the horses were a little playful, but I’m sure they’ll be fine that day.

“The funeral will be one of the most impressive events of my career. It is a real honor and privilege to be able to pay tribute to such a wonderful lady. It will be the most memorable parade of our lives.’

Lance Cpl Liam Budd, 28, of the Coldstream Guards who will be part of the guard outside St George’s Chapel, said: ‘I always had a huge sense of pride when I looked the Queen in the eye. Her death has affected the whole country and I will be more than a little sad to see her pass for the last time.”