Queen, 96, POSTPONES her meeting with Privy Council after doctors tell her to rest

The Queen has postponed her Privy Council meeting tonight after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace has said.

A spokesman for the Palace said: ‘After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has accepted the advice of doctors this afternoon to rest.

“This means the Privy Council meeting that was supposed to take place tonight has been moved.”

The Queen remains in Balmoral Castle, where she appointed Liz Truss to the new Prime Minister on Tuesday, and the latest advice does not include hospitalization.

The monarch, 96, has ongoing mobility issues and is due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, Ms Truss would have been sworn in as First Lord of the Treasury and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles, also making privy counselors if they had not been appointed as such in the past.

The Privy Council is a formal body of advisers to the Sovereign of the United Kingdom. Last month there were 719 members on the council, with a life membership.

It is composed of politicians, officials, judges, members of the clergy, as well as Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge.

There is no constitutional problem with the delay in proceedings, the palace said.

On Tuesday, the Queen received an outpouring of love on social media after the royal family released photos of her reception of Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister.

The smiling head of state looked cheerful but feeble and used a walking stick during the audience, which followed a visit by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he tendered his resignation.

It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the Queen has appointed a Prime Minister in Balmoral. It was also the first time Her Majesty has been pictured since she was spotted at the estate on July 21 for her summer break.

The two politicians made the 1,000 round trip from London, rather than allowing the monarch, who has been battling episodic mobility issues since October last year, to travel back from Scotland.

With her hair neatly curled, the Queen, dressed in a blouse, waistcoat and Balmoral tartan skirt, stood as she met Mrs Truss.

Some observers noted that Her Majesty’s right hand looked bruised or purple in photos of their encounter.

But many social media users expressed support for the monarch, commenting on how well she presented herself and paying their respects for the incredible length of her reign which now includes the terms of 15 prime ministers, including Truss.

The Queen is on her summer vacation at the Balmoral Estate and will not return until early October.

Yesterday Mr Johnson arrived at about 11:16am and departed about 39 minutes later at 11:55am, while Ms Truss arrived at 12:22pm and departed about 33 minutes later at 12:55pm.

The queen also had another task which was later laid down in the court circular.

She invested her communications secretary Donal McCabe with the insignia of a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO), an honor in the monarch’s personal gift for service to the royal family.

A number of guests were also seen leaving the castle before the first audiences began. The Queen often has relatives and friends to stay with during her annual vacation.

Prince Charles today at a roundtable with attendees from the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

The Sun recently reported that the Prince of Wales made regular morning visits to see his mother as she struggles with her mobility, with the unscheduled visits being considered highly unusual.

She missed the Braemar Gathering Highland Games last weekend, which she normally attends every year, for her “comfort.”

Royal sources confirmed that there were two major issues related to the Queen’s presence: firstly, getting her to the games, but also that she would have to sit in public for a long time to watch them.

The decision sparked new fears over the Queen’s health just two days after Buckingham Palace said she would stay in Scotland to appoint a new Prime Minister in Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

So far, the Queen has never missed the Highland Games during her 70-year reign, following a tradition of the monarch attending and started by Queen Victoria 174 years ago in 1848. The event is held a short distance from where Her Majesty is staying on her annual summer at the Balmoral Castle estate in Aberdeenshire.

Queen Elizabeth II leans on a walking stick as she welcomes Liz Truss at an audience Tuesday at Balmoral, Scotland

The Queen invites Liz Truss to become Prime Minister and form a new government at their Tuesday meeting in Balmoralon

And the monarch also stayed at home instead of attending the traditional Sunday church service in Balmoral on Sundays.

Prince Charles made a lone figure when he was seen without Her Majesty during the weekly service at Crathie Kirk. The monarch was a regular visitor to the small church during his stay on the royal estate the previous year.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the monarch’s health.

During her platinum anniversary celebrations, the Queen traveled to Buckingham Palace only twice, first for her Trooping the Color balcony performance and then for a post-pageant finale.

She spends most of her time at Windsor Castle, 22 miles from central London, where she lives during the pandemic and while the palace is undergoing major renovations, and for her comfort.

She secretly spent a night in hospital in October undergoing tests and then had to rest under doctor’s orders for the next three months, missing the Memorial Sunday Cenotaph service and Cop26 talks on climate change.

The Queen caught Covid in February and was suffering from mild cold symptoms, but said the virus was making her “very tired and exhausted”.