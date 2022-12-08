Quay Quarter Tower may be the best in the world, but Sydneysiders still aren’t convinced

Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN and BVN Architects may have been voted the world’s best building and skyscraper, but it didn’t take the top prize in a poll of nearly 3,400 Herald readers

In a vote for the best skyscraper of the 10 award winners, the city’s second-tallest skyscraper, Salesforce Tower by architects Foster and Partners, came out on top with nearly a third of the 3,400 votes cast as of Wednesday at 5 pm

Quay Quarter came in second, with around 18 percent of the vote.

Readers continue to have an irritating relationship with its tallest and brightest building, One Crown at Barangaroo. She came in third with 14 percent of the vote in an online poll that asked readers to nominate her favorite building. Australia Square, by the late architect Harry Seidler, received 11 percent of the vote.