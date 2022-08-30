Quarterback Josh Rosen is released by the Browns ahead of final cuts

<!–

The Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Josh Rosen, the former first-round draft pick who has now been traded or released by five different NFL teams since entering the league in 2018.

Rosen’s release has been reported by multiple outlets. His agent did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s confirmation request.

The former UCLA star was one of several quarterbacks vying to support Deshaun Watson, whose 11-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations begins Tuesday.

In his place, backup Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for Cleveland, while Josh Dobbs will be the third quarterback after the 27-year-old’s impressive preseason.

Rosen could be retained on Cleveland’s practice squad, but other opportunities may arise if the final cuts are made before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

The California native was a great student and quarterback at St. John Bosco High School, a Catholic high school in the Los Angeles area. He then enrolled at UCLA, where he won the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award in 2015.

He was eventually taken by the Cardinals as the 10th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Rosen, he only lasted a year in Arizona as Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury preferred Kyler Murray, who drafted the team with the first overall pick in 2019.

Rosen was sent to Miami for the Dolphins’ second round roster in 2019 and the fourth round roster in 2020, but he struggled to stand out. The following season, the Dolphins drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall, and Rosen was eventually waived.

Since then, Rosen has been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training team, has been a backup to the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, and now, after training camp with the Browns, he is a free agent again at age 25.