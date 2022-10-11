Quantum Leap Episode 4 Review: A Decent Proposal

This one Quantum Leap review contains spoilers.

Quantum Leap Episode 4

Quantum Leap episode 4 “A Decent Proposal” is way better than decent. This episode combines romantic comedy and action-adventure in a way that fans haven’t seen in thirty years. The hope, the heart, the humor and the history that were the pillars of the original Quantum Leap series are now fully featured in this iteration of the revival.

dr. Ben Song’s (Raymond Lee) jump into the body of beautiful bounty hunter Eva Sandoval yields a moment when the curly mullets on the men at a 1981 LA nightclub make Ben think he’s in a gay bar. Until he sees himself in the mirror and realizes that the man groping his bare shoulder is a total creep towards a woman. Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) notes that, in just thirty seconds in a woman’s body, Ben is “attacked, assaulted and insulted.” In the first seven minutes of this episode, Ben punches a creep using the boxing skills he gained in episode three and is proposed to by Eva’s handsome partner and boyfriend, Jake (Justin Hartley). Ben is hesitant to answer because he doesn’t know how Eve herself would have reacted to the man on one knee, and he asks Jake for more time to think about the marriage proposal. It clearly breaks Jake’s heart.

Ben’s heart leads his leap in ‘A Decent Proposal’. His hazy memories of a girlfriend in his present, whom he realizes he misses, causes him to focus more than he should on the matchmaking between Jake and Eva. Meanwhile, the real reason for the jump, which is securing Tammy Jean Jessup (Sofia Pernas) and delivering her to her court appointment to handle unpaid parking tickets, is causing all sorts of chaos. Tammy Jean convinces Jake and Eva that she’s just a woman in love who wants to get on a plane with her boyfriend to escape La Serpiente drug cartel.