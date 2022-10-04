Quantum entanglement: the ‘spooky’ science behind physics Nobel

New Nobel laureate Anton Zeilinger for a famous photo of Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out.



This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday to three men for their work on a phenomenon called quantum entanglement, so bizarre and improbable that Albert Einstein was skeptical and famously called it “spooky.”

So how exactly does it work?

Even those with degrees in physics have a hard time understanding it — and some still find parts “hard to swallow,” says Chris Phillips, a physicist at Imperial College London.

To explain the phenomenon, he used the example of a photon – ‘a single unit of light’ – although the theory is thought to hold true for other particles as well.

If a photon is passed through a “special crystal,” it can split into individual photons, he told AFP.

“They’re different colors than you started out with,” Phillips said, “but because they started with one photon, they’re entangled.”

This is where it gets weird. If you measure one photon, it immediately affects the other no matter how far apart you separate them.

This shouldn’t happen. Einstein’s theory of relativity says that nothing can travel faster than the speed of light.

And they are inextricably linked. In fact, when you observe the first photon, there’s a chance it will show itself as “up or down,” Phillips said. But if it’s up, his twin is immediately forced down, or vice versa.

New way to kill Schroedinger’s cat

He expanded on the famous quantum thought experiment of Schroedinger’s cat, in which a hypothetical animal locked in a box with a bottle of poison remains simultaneously alive and dead – until the moment the box is opened.

For quantum entanglement, if you have two cats in two boxes, opening one would “kill that cat and instantaneously — across the universe — the other cat is killed,” Phillips said.

Phillips has seen this “extremely strange thing” firsthand in his lab, where he has lined up two beams of photons.

“I can put my hand in one beam and immediately something happens to the other beam across the room — I see a needle movement,” he said.

“That would still be true if my lab were millions of miles wide.”

The discoveries of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics.



It was the fact that this happened immediately that bothered Einstein, who rejected this element of quantum entanglement — called non-locality — in 1935 as “ghostly action at a distance.”

Instead, he believed that “hidden variables” must somehow be behind what was happening.

In 1964, the influential physicist John Stewart Bell found a way to measure whether there were indeed hidden variables in quantum particles.

Two decades later, French physicist Alain Aspect, who won the Nobel Prize on Tuesday, and his team were among the first to test Bell’s theory in a lab.

By testing the limits, they found that “quantum mechanics withstands all possible attacks,” Aspect said in an interview published by the Nobel Foundation after his victory on Tuesday.

‘Completely mad’

In doing so, Aspect proved Einstein wrong. But he was generous to the greatest physicist in history.

“I’d like to say that Einstein has a big, big credit for asking the question,” Aspect said, adding that “non-locality doesn’t allow you to send a useful message faster than light.”

Even Aspect finds it weird to have accepted the idea of ​​something “totally crazy” as non-locality in “my mental images,” he said.

The other Nobel laureates in physics, Austrian Anton Zeilinger and John Clauser of the US, also tested Bell’s theory, closing loopholes and helping pave the way for what has been called the “second quantum revolution.”

Discoveries by Zeilinger, dubbed the “quantum pope,” have shown that quantum entanglement can be used in encoding, quantum teleportation, and more.

Phillips of Imperial College London has developed a prototype the size of a hi-fi sound system that uses quantum entanglement to diagnose breast cancer.

But perhaps the greatest mystery about quantum entanglement remains one that puzzled Einstein nearly a century ago: Why does it occur?

“We have to be humble in the face of physics,” Phillips said, adding that it was the same as any other aspect of nature.

“It’s just like that.”

