Quantum effects in memristive devices
At the nanoscale, the laws of classical physics are suddenly insufficient to explain the behavior of matter. It is precisely at this point that quantum theory comes into play, an effective description of the physical phenomena that characterize the atomic and subatomic world. Thanks to the different behavior of matter on these length and energy scales, it is possible to develop new materials, devices and technologies based on quantum effects, which could deliver a real quantum revolution that promises to innovate in fields such as cryptography, telecommunications and computation.
The physics of very small objects, which already underlies many technologies we use today, is intrinsically linked to the world of nanotechnologies, the branch of applied science concerned with the control of matter at the nanometer scale (a nanometer is a billionth of a meter). This control of matter at the nanoscale is the basis for the development of new electronic devices.
Among these, memristors are considered to be promising devices for the realization of new computational architectures that emulate functions of our brains, allowing the creation of increasingly efficient computational systems suitable for the development of the entire artificial intelligence sector, as recently demonstrated by Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica (INRiM) researchers in collaboration with several international universities and research institutes.
In this context, the EMPIR MEMQuD project, coordinated by INRiM, aims to study the quantum effects in such devices, where the electronic conductivity properties can be manipulated to allow the observation of quantized conductivity phenomena at room temperature. In addition to analyzing the fundamentals and recent developments, the review work “Quantum Conductance in Memristive Devices: Fundamentals, Developments, and Applications” was recently published in the journal Advanced materialsanalyzes how these effects can be used for a wide variety of applications, from metrology to next-generation memory development and artificial intelligence.
Provided by INRIM – Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica
