Quality Street fans confused about new eco-friendly wrappers, asking ‘what’s going on’

Chocolate aficionados have noticed a change in one of their favorite candy boxes – and not everyone loves it.

Quality Street packaging is updated to be more environmentally friendly.

Paper wraps have replaced some of the traditional cellulose wraps, which many use to make additional Christmas decorations.

But users were confused by the change, with some asking why their box was filled with old stock and others saying the new wrappers were like the “Emperor’s New Clothes.”

A user on Reddit said the new wrappers resembled the famous children’s story, The Emperor’s New Clothes. In the fable, an arrogant king is tricked into going out without clothes because his advisers won’t tell him anything he doesn’t want to hear

Another social media user took to Twitter to ask about the new packaging after opening his box of chocolates on Christmas Day

Others wondered where the traditional green triangle was after packaging shortages led to some being wrapped in gold foil.

Nestle, who make the purple candy box, are replacing their packaging with eco-friendly alternatives.

Replacing the Quality Street cellulosic wrappers on nine of the eleven candies means billions fewer pieces of plastic in the supply chain.

Nestle said in a statement that they were proud of the new design and that the change was a positive step.

‘We are very proud of the new paper wrappers from Quality Street. We’ve worked really hard to make recyclable wrappers that retain the traditional, colorful look that Quality Street is known for.

“Moving from two different wrappers of foil and cellulose to a single, recyclable paper wrapper means we can eliminate nearly 2.5 billion individual pieces of packaging material from the Quality Street supply chain.

People opening their boxes from Quality Street got a surprise this Christmas when the popular cellulose wrappers were combined with the new paper wrappers

“Quality Street has been around for over 85 years and a big change like this will always attract attention, but we think this change is a really positive step and well worth it.”

The candies that use only foil remain in their traditional packaging.

The KitKat wrappers are also being replaced with plastic that is 80 percent recycled.

The changes were criticized shortly after being announced as customers threatened to switch to Roses, describing the new packaging as “cheap”.

Twitter users were also surprised to find that the traditional green triangle is gold in many of the confectionery’s boxes this year

Customers were confused after a fan favorite – the green triangle – was wrapped in gold foil this year. The change, to a ‘rare’ copper foil, was made after the company reportedly ran out of green foil at their Halifax plant

Richard Watson, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Confectionery said when the changes were announced: ‘These major packaging innovations have been pioneered by our teams here in the UK.

“The new KitKat packaging was made possible through a significant upgrade of Nestlé’s York Factory, while the industry-leading Quality Street paper twist wraps were designed at our Confectionery Product Technology Center in York and implemented in Halifax, Quality Street’s home for 87 year.

“Nestlé Confectionery takes a leadership position in packaging sustainability as we aim to reduce our use of virgin plastic by a third and make all our packaging recyclable or reusable within the next three years.”