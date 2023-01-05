Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger put on a SAFETY helmet after landing in Idaho

Alleged killer Bryan Kohberger donned a protective helmet after landing in Idaho before being taken to the Latah County Jail.

The mass murderer was walked to a vehicle by sheriff’s deputies before being donned a camouflage-colored helmet by authorities last night.

It’s unclear why police gave him the safety gear, but it could be to prevent him from injuring himself or to avoid potential threats to his life. Idaho allows open carry of guns.

He was previously wearing a “turtle suit” – suicide prevention vest – when he was first arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of the quadruple murder.

Law enforcement provided the suspected killer with a protective helmet after he stepped off a plane in Idaho

Hours earlier, Kohberger put an entire airport in Champaign, Illinois, on lockdown so he could relieve himself

It came after an entire airport in Illinois was evacuated so the suspect could relieve himself and the plane could be refueled.

Kohberger was seen entering the Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m., handcuffed and accompanied by three armed officers.

The criminal justice graduate student wore his red prison suit and the lockdown for his arrival lasted until he boarded the plane, which is owned by the state.

Employees and passengers were asked to leave the building so that Kohberger could use the facilities, which was his only stop on his 1,400-mile journey back to Idaho.

The 2015 single-engine fixed-wing Pilatus was also refueled while indoors, departing soon after.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show the moment Kohberger stepped out of a Pennsylvania State Police Pilatus PC-12 jet that was surrounded by officers.

Kohberger was seen in the Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m. handcuffed and accompanied by three armed officers

The criminal justice graduate student wore his red prison suit and the lockdown for his arrival lasted until he boarded the plane, which is owned by the state

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has returned to Moscow in handcuffs to face charges for the murder of four University of Idaho students

Kohberger, 28, arrived in Idaho late last night and was transferred to the Latah County Jail along with 22 other inmates.

He is expected to appear in court to face the four counts of murder and one count of burglary against him.

Once he appears before a judge, a statement of probable cause will be released to the public, revealing why police arrested Kohberger for the crimes.

Kohberger was finally arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania over the November 13 massacre of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility at 6 a.m. yesterday after waiving his right to extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

The killer was arrested Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County’s first assistant district attorney, confirmed yesterday that they believe Kohberger is so desperate to return to Idaho to find out the contents of the affidavit.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order to the Moscow police and legal teams regarding the case, barring anyone connected with the case to speak of it.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said, “Once he gets here, he will have a first appearance with our magistrate.

“They will deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings.”

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pullman-Moscow Airport after flying in from Pennsylvania following his court appearance

On Friday, the criminal justice graduate student was arrested in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20

Another mugshot of Kohberger was taken after he arrived at the Latah County Jail late Wednesday night

Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Ann Taylor will represent Kohberger Idaho, but a five-person team of investigators hired by his defense team was sent to the home where the quadruple homicide took place.

The investigation into the home comes after the court ordered a cleanup mission halted when it was announced authorities had made an arrest in the chilling case.

Photos show that an Idaho State Police trooper accompanied the group, but the Idaho attorney representing Kohberger has yet to be identified.

Ex-homicide detective and attorney Ted Williams said, “The fact that Bryan Kohberger’s attorney has hired private investigators to investigate this crime scene leads me to believe he will certainly mount a strong defense.”

An FBI surveillance team wanted to see if suspected quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger had any injuries to his hands after the bloody murders, so Indiana police asked to apprehend him

Both time agents let him go with only a warning, with Kohberger looking visibly more concerned during the second stop by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15. He appeared to have no injuries to his arms or hands.

Kohberger appeared in court on Tuesday and waived extradition during a brief court hearing

Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar said the alleged killer expects to be “exonerated” — with his family standing by him.

He claims that the family finds it “uncharacteristic at all” that he is accused of the bloody murders.

Investigators began tracking Kohberger’s movements in the US, with witnesses claiming they saw both him and his father making repairs to a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 16.

Police then seized the vehicle from outside his parents’ home as they stormed into the property in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

Kohberger had previously studied under a Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on serial killers, and was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

Investigators in Moscow, Idaho, have yet to outline a motive, but those who knew Kohberger say he took a keen interest in the psychology of criminals.