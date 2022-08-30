Quaden Bayles hits red carpet for acting debut for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing

Quaden Bayles walked his first red carpet at the premiere of a Hollywood movie starring none other than the younger himself.

The native 11-year-old, who went viral when his mother shared a video of him crying after being bullied at school, donned a pretty navy blue Calvin Klein suit at the Sydney premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sunday. on Sunday .

Quaden stars as an extra in the film – his acting debut – alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

He also had a small role in Miller’s upcoming blockbuster Furiosa, a prequel to the Mad Max franchise to his 2015 post-apocalyptic action hit Fury Road.

Quaden now has his eyes set on an acting career.

Quaden Bayles walked his first red carpet for the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sunday

“I like acting, I want to do a lot,” he said NITV News on the red carpet on Sunday evening.

Quaden said his first time on the big screen was “really amazing” and that he was looking forward to his next acting gig.

“I can’t believe I’m in Mad Max. I never knew what it was, my brother was the one who showed me what it was and I blew my eyes,” he said.

I was like, “Wow, that’s crazy,” and I love working with George Miller.

“It’s a really great job for me because of what I’ve been through.”

Quaden stars as an extra in the film – his acting debut – alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton

Quaden said he loved acting and hoped to have more opportunities in the future

Miller revealed he was moved to put Quaden in front of the camera after his mother Yarraka Bayles posted her son’s disturbing video to Facebook in February 2020.

“Like everyone else, I’ve seen the images his mother Yarraka has hung. I was incredibly moved by it,” Miller told NITV News.

“And I thought, ‘If anything good can happen to bullying'”… and we offered him a small part in the movie. He’s great to work with.”

The filmmaker said the 11-year-old was “very knowledgeable” and “skilled.”

In the video, Quaden, who was born with a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, was shown sobbing uncontrollably and asking for a knife to kill himself after being bullied at school.

The 11-year-old went viral in 2020 after his mother shared a clip of him sobbing after being bullied at school

Miller had to put Quaden in front of the camera after his mother Yarraka Bayles posted her son’s disturbing video to Facebook in February 2020. The video showed Quaden sobbing uncontrollably and being asked for a knife to kill himself after being bullied at school.

At the beginning of the five minute clip, Ms Bayles said: ‘I just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying incident, called the principal and I want people to know this is the effect bullying has. This is what bullying does.’

“So can you please educate your children, your families, your friends, because it only takes one more time… and you wonder why children commit suicide,” she added.

“We’re trying to be as strong as possible and only share the highlights…but this is how bullying affects a nine-year-old.”

The clip caught the eye of Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, who posted a video to Twitter saying, “Quaden, you’re stronger than you know, mate. And come what may, you have a friend in me.’

The Wolverine actor urged his fans to “please be nice to each other.”

Quaden recently met native rapper The Kid Laroi and has 288,000 followers on Instagram, where he can pay up to $2,600 per sponsored post.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit: or Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636