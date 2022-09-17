Quad injury ends Umesh’s stint with Middlesex

Umesh Yadav, who suffered an injury during a match for Middlesex against Gloucestershire in the Royal London One-Day Cup last month, has returned to India for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Umesh injured his quad muscles [the group of muscles at the front of the thigh] on August 21. As a result, he will not be available for Middlesex’s last two games of the County Championships this month, the club said in an official statement.

“Middlesex Cricket regrets to announce that we have been informed that Umesh Yadav will not be returning to London to finish the season with the club and will not play any further role in Middlesex’s County Championship run due to an ongoing injury to his quad-bike. muscle,” the club statement said. “With two red ball games left in the season, to Leicestershire next week and Worcestershire next week, Middlesex hoped the Indian international would return to the Club to play a part in the fight for promotion to the top. flight from the championship structure.”

Middlesex added that Umesh has been assessed by BCCI’s medical team and has begun treatment and a “bowling program”.

After sustaining the injury, the right arm quickly traveled back to India for an assessment with the BCCI medical team where he began treatment and rehabilitation for the injury while embarking on a return to bowling program under the watchful eye of the Indian national medical team.”