Qatar’s sportswashing triumph betrays retreat from the age of reason

Is there a more chilling statement than this, honestly uttered? “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they’ll remember how you made them feel.” It describes the essence of propaganda, which throws reason under the bus, sidelines action, and makes a virtue of elevating emotion, our most animalistic state, to a guiding principle. The drafting of the statement is in itself a great triumph of the propagandist’s art, as it is invariably quoted approvingly, even motivatingly.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup trophy. Credit:Tom Weller/Getty Images

It explains how Qatar just won the media cycle by using sportswashing to do its dirty laundry in plain sight. The intense emotion of a World Cup full of unexpected triumphs, crowned by the fairytale end to Argentine hero Lionel Messi’s football career, has wiped away the lingering stench of corruption and human rights violations that have tarnished the run-up to Qatar’s $300 billion self-promotion campaign. It cost a staggering amount of money, but Qatar has bought itself a name and a positive experience attached to it. Long after the 2022 Cup has become a legend, Qatar will be remembered as a country with an international focus: willing to do business and determined to become a business center.

Crucially for Qatar, it has done this without bowing to Western values. At the start of the cup, many Westerners pledged to boycott the event in protest of the disregard for life and dignity of the workers who built the stadiums. Qatar’s attitude towards women’s rights (resolutely negative) was seen as problematic. Players planned to wear “OneLove” armbands on the field to draw attention to the ban on homosexuality and the plight of LGBTIQ+ Qataris.

“Death is a natural part of life,” said the Qatari World Cup top man said coldly when asked about the death of a migrant worker. “We have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about now?”