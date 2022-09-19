Qatar World Cup: Senegal star Keita Balde set to MISS tournament due to worldwide doping ban

Keita Balde will miss Senegal’s World Cup campaign in Qatar this winter after breaching worldwide anti-doping policy.

The winger was called to take a drugs test after Cagliari – the Italian side he left this summer to join Russian side Spartak Moscow – lost 5-1 to Udinese in April.

The 27-year-old returned a negative result, but in a statement on their website, Spartak confirmed that Balde had still been convicted of breaching protocol and has therefore been suspended by the Italian National Anti-Doping Court.

The ban takes effect immediately and runs until early December, with his country’s three World Cup Group A matches all taking place at the end of November.

A Spartak statement read: ‘Midfielder Keita Balde has been suspended by the Italian National Anti-Doping Court until December 5 for a doping violation while playing for Cagliari.

‘A sample taken from Keith that day found no banned substances. In accordance with the Disciplinary Code, any doping-related sanction imposed by another national or international sports association, national anti-doping organization is automatically accepted by FIFA and must be recognized by all federations and associations.

“The sanction applied by the Italian Anti-Doping Organization is therefore conditional on the recognition of the RFU.

‘Under the terms of the suspension, the player will be able to return to the training process no earlier than 22 days before the end of the sentence.’

Balde’s 38-minute substitute appearance for Spartak earlier this month in the 2-1 defeat by Zenit St. Petersburg will therefore be the only chance he gets to play for his new team until the beginning of December, but he can return to training 22 days before the end. of his ban.

Aliou Cisse’s men – who crashed out of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup after finishing third – face the Netherlands, hosts Qatar and Ecuador in their three group games this time around.

However, Balde is not the only player at risk of being banned from playing in Qatar, with the Byron Castillo case still unresolved.

FIFA’s appeals committee on Friday rejected a bid to have Ecuador kicked out of the tournament, rejecting Chile’s argument that Castillo is actually Colombian and ineligible to play in Ecuador’s World Cup qualifiers.

Sports mail had previously revealed evidence by publishing an audio recording of Ecuador international Castillo revealing birth details which matched his Colombian birth certificate earlier this week.

However, the decision means that Ecuador will still play at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. However, rivals Chile – who had hoped to take their place – have insisted they will take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.