Qatar is hit with tornado and lashed with HAIL days before England’s World Cup quarter-final

A massive tornado has hit Qatar along with hailstones as England prepare for the quarter-finals with France ahead of Saturday’s game.

The tornado swept through Ras Laffan Industrial City, about 80 kilometers north of the capital Doha.

The country in the Middle East, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup, has had to deal with bizarre weather conditions during the tournament.

Dark clouds gathered close to the Al Khor stadium, where most World Cup matches are held.

Tornadoes, a rare weather event, are uncommon in the Middle East, but several were seen in Qatar in 2016

Qatar’s Meteorological Department tweeted the images, shortly after posting a warning that rain would become ‘thunderstormy’ along with the words ‘please be careful’.

Another tornado was spotted in the abandoned town of Al Huwaylah, off Qatar’s northeast coast.

“Sparse rain and a drop in temperature are expected in the coming days,” the department said.

The tornadoes are usually relatively weak, but can still cause significant damage if they hit residential areas.

According to the World Risk Index, Qatar is the country with the lowest risk of a natural disaster.

It was 27 degrees on Wednesday, according to the Met office, and the temperature should drop slightly to 23-25 ​​degrees in the coming days.

On the same day, huge hailstones reportedly rained down on Qataris and visiting fans.

People picked up handfuls of hailstones and posted pictures of them on Twitter.

Images emerged on Wednesday, the first break in World Cup matches since the tournament began, which resume on Friday with Brazil against Croatia and Morocco against Portugal.

First day without football. First day with a cloud,” football expert Gary Lineker tweeted.