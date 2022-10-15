Qatar imposes restrictions on broadcasters at World Cup as people can’t be interviewed in homes

<!–

Broadcasters are prohibited from interviewing people at home during the World Cup in Qatar as part of the reporting restrictions.

As reported by the guardBBC and ITV will also be prevented from filming in accommodation locations, including those housing migrant workers.

They are only allowed to film in public places in three locations in Doha: the Corniche waterfront promenade, the West Bay area and the Towers area.

Broadcasters are also prohibited from filming near or within government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals, or on privately owned property.

The restrictions are said to have a “seriously chilling effect” on media coverage during the tournament, which starts next month.

Points of sale must agree to the list of conditions when applying for a film license from the Qatari authorities.

It also stresses that outlets must recognize that they cannot produce reports that are ‘inappropriate or offensive to Qatari culture’

It also stresses that the media must recognize that they cannot produce reports that are “inappropriate or offensive to Qatari culture, Islamic principles” or “may cause ethnic or religious disturbances”.

The restrictions can make it difficult for broadcasters to investigate issues such as the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ rights.

According to The Guardian, FIFA said it “worked with the highest committee and relevant organizations in Qatar to ensure the best possible working conditions for media attending the tournament, and to ensure that broadcasters continue to report freely and without restrictions.”