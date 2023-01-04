Qatar funded Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford’s stay in a five-star hotel during the World Cup

Mark Drakeford has come under fire after it was revealed that the Qatari government paid for the Welsh prime minister to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during the World Cup.

The Labor politician enjoyed a three-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Doha, which is on a private island, at the expense of the tournament’s host country.

Opposition parties have warned that Drakeford’s acceptance of state hospitality in the Middle East could undermine the Welsh Government’s stance on human rights.

The prime minister is facing calls for the equivalent cost of the trip to be donated to charity.

He was already criticized after it was announced last month that £13,000 in taxpayers’ money had been spent on his and a fellow minister’s trip to Qatar.

Before attending the tournament, Mr Drakeford had insisted his visit would allow him to ‘shine a light’ on human rights abuses.

The run-up to the World Cup was dominated by global condemnation of Qatar for the deaths of migrant workers and its treatment of women and LGBT people.

Mr Drakeford attended Wales’ opening game against the US, while Economy Secretary Vaughan Gething attended Wales against England.

A freedom of information request from BBC Wales has revealed that Mr Drakeford, Mr Gething and four officials stayed at the Ritz-Carlton for three nights.

Qatar was found to have provided the accommodation, food and transportation as part of a hospitality package offered to all delegates and their traveling parties attending the football tournament.

The Ritz-Carlton creates a ‘rich resort experience defined by elegance’ and has sea views over the Arabian Gulf.

It has a private beach, two pools, a spa, seven restaurants and bars, two ballrooms, and a marina for boats and jet skis.

Rooms for this weekend are advertised as costing from around £225 per night to nearly £8,000 per night for a suite.

Jane Dodds, leader of the Liberal Democrats in Wales, said: “By accepting this gift from the Government of Qatar, Mark Drakeford may have undermined the Welsh Government’s commitment to human rights, LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights.”

Heledd Fychan, spokeswoman for Plaid Cymru on sports and international affairs, said: ‘Accepting hospitality could undermine the Welsh Government’s commitment to respecting the Qatari Government’s track record of worker safety and condemns LGBTQI+ rights.

“It is now essential when the Senedd meets again that the First Minister explains how he and the Economy Secretary have raised these important issues, and clearly outlines how Wales’ international strategy aligns with our values ​​as a nation.”

Felix Jakens of Amnesty International UK said: ‘It would be really worrying if politicians accept lavish hospitality – at the World Cup or anywhere else – from foreign governments and then feel compromised when it comes to raising human rights issues.

“We have repeatedly called on politicians and other influential people attending the World Cup in Qatar to raise human rights issues with their hosts and with FIFA, and we hope that Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething can show that they were trying to do this. ‘

During his trip to Qatar, Mr Drakeford defended the visit as a ‘special opportunity to promote Wales on the global stage’.

He also pointed to the “reality” of his country’s relationship with Qatar, which owns more than two-thirds of the South Hook gas terminal in Pembrokeshire.

Mr Drakeford’s decision to attend the World Cup put him at odds with Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of his national party, who boycotted the tournament.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: ‘The Prime Minister and the Economy Minister have visited Qatar to support the Welsh men’s football team as they compete in their first World Cup in 64 years.

“This was an opportunity to discuss trade and investment opportunities, meet with members of the Government of Qatar and the International Labor Organization to discuss workers’ rights, and participate in cultural gatherings to strengthen ties between Qatar and Wales .

“The visit was also an opportunity to share our values ​​on human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights, and political and religious freedom.”