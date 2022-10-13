Qatar emir thanks Putin for support in organizing World Cup

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) – The emir of Qatar thanked Vladimir Putin on Thursday for what he said was Russia’s support in hosting the upcoming World Cup.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also praised Russia’s hosting of the 2018 football tournament.

“After Russia had a great success in hosting the 2018 World Cup, Russian friends gave Qatar great support, especially in terms of organization, with the organizing committee of the 2022 World Cup,” said the emir. “We thank you for this and are proud of this relationship. This will continue until the end of the World Cup. I am very glad to see you, Mr. President. Thank you.”

The Russian president wished Qatar the best of luck hosting this year’s event, which begins on November 20.

“We are also doing everything we can to transfer the experience of preparing for the World Cup, you know that, we just had the chance to talk to you about it,” Putin said. “I want to wish you the best of luck in organizing this great event. I am sure it will be (a success).”

Neither leader specified how exactly Russia had helped Qatar, the first Arab country to host the World Cup.

One area where Qatar has followed Russia’s lead is by requiring fans to sign up for a mandatory ID, otherwise known as a Hayya card. Similar to the Fan ID scheme introduced by Russia in 2018, fans use the digital Hayya cards to enter the country and can only enter a World Cup stadium if they show a card.

Russia reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but will not play in Qatar after being banned from the qualifying play-offs following the invasion of Ukraine.

____

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

PART: