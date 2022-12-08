Thursday, December 8, 2022
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim’s anti-corruption award winners announced

The ceremony for Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Anti-Corruption Excellence award held in Doha for the first time as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup.

The winners of the sixth edition of the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award have been announced in Doha.

Seven organizations and individuals received the award on Thursday, in recognition of their work to fight corruption and uphold the rule of law.

The winners were Sope Williams-Elegbe (United Kingdom) and Ernesto Savona (Italy) for the Academic Research and Teaching category; the Institution Youth Against Corruption (YAC) (Lebanon) and Koalisi Anti Korupsi of the Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (KAKI) (Indonesia) for the Youth Creativity and Engagement category; Hopewell Chin’ono (Zimbabwe) for the Innovation or Investigative Journalism category; Lisa A Kehl (United States) for the Safeguarding Sports from Corruption category; and John Githongo (Kenya) for the Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement category.

Welcoming the award in a tweet, Chin’ono said the recognition was a “significant milestone” not only for himself, but also for Zimbabwe, which is “struggling to move forward due to unprecedented plunder of public funds and abuse of the judicial system.” power”.

Sheikh Tamim attended the ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is in Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I congratulate the winners of the Anti-Corruption Excellence Award and welcome them to Doha, where the award ceremony will take place for the first time,” the emir said in a statement. tweet.

“I am confident that the laureates will redouble their efforts in the fight against corruption, the scourge that hinders development and harms the public interest.”

Senior United Nations officials and Qatari members of the Supreme Committee of the Award also attended the event, alongside Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The award is presented in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and consists of a trophy and a financial award.

The sixth edition of the prize monument was unveiled in Dafna Park, on Doha’s coastal road.

The ceremony took place the day before International Day Against Corruption, which falls on Friday 9 December. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimates that of the approximately $13 trillion that governments spend on government spending, up to 25 percent is lost to corruption.

