Qatar chiefs ‘make shock changes to the country’s entry rules ahead of the World Cup’

Qatar has made an unexpected change to entry rules ahead of next month’s World Cup, forcing all travelers to take a lab-certified Covid-19 test before arriving in the Gulf state, reports say.

During the World Cup ‘test run’ this week, travelers had to adhere to a handful of entry protocols before arrival, such as uploading an NHS vaccine certificate, filling out a passenger locator form and installing Qatar’s mandatory Covid app, Ehteraz.

While the Gulf state has a 96 percent vaccination rate – which is the fifth highest in the world – the requirements for travelers will only remain in effect once they land in Qatar.

According to the Telegraphthe Ehteraz app must be used before entering a restaurant or shop to serve as proof of vaccination, while also informing the user about local Covid levels.

While the app is apparently more user-friendly than its NHS equivalent, Ehteraz requires internet and can therefore charge travelers high fees for data roaming.

Visitors can access Doha’s Wi-Fi by registering prior to travel, but the network is reportedly slow and temperamental.

Despite the cumbersome evidence of vaccination protocols, Qatar has recently relaxed its strict mask mandate to apply only to public transport and not to shops and restaurants.

Service workers, such as guards, waiters and drivers, still have to wear masks despite the scorching temperatures.

The winter World Cup starts on November 20 and lasts until December 18.