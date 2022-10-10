Qatar airport is ‘not ready’ for World Cup… with fears Hamad International is unprepared for fans

The World Cup is being ruined for thousands of fans for fear that Qatar’s main airport is not ready for a massive influx of passengers, Sportsmail has learned.

Concerned insiders believe Hamad International is unprepared and fear that security could be compromised.

In a devastating report raising serious questions ahead of the event, which kicks off next month, this newspaper has been told that a desperate hunt for staff has seen many from around the world, with officials now racing against time. to get them. trained to the required standard.

Some staff are concerned that increased traffic, with activity more than double that, will leave employees unable to cope under high pressure.

While the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) says it has upgraded its control systems and “executed meticulous plans” with “continuous training for air traffic controllers in accordance with international requirements,” it can also announce that:

The situation has been described by a panicked official as ‘at crisis point’.

There are serious concerns about the hiring process amid the belief that jobs are being offered to people without having completed the required education.

Staff have been warned that anyone who “sabotages” the operation will be “handled by the state.”

During the World Cup, which starts next month, flights to and from the airport will increase from 700 per day to 1,600. But a number of employees, who all wish to remain anonymous for fear of accusations, are concerned. They believe the Doha-based facility is unable to handle the additional traffic amid a dire shortage of air traffic control personnel.

There are fears that Hamad International Airport is not up to the task of handling the World Cup

Some think flights are being delayed or diverted to Dubai, which is six and a half hours away, with fans who have paid thousands at serious risk of missing matches.

The tournament will be the first to be held in a single city, with Doha International Airport catering to a fraction of those arriving and staff concerned that the main Hamad International lacks the infrastructure or staff to cope. offer. They think the problems there will be much bigger than concerns about housing or alcohol bans.

Insiders, who have raised concerns on an online forum for airport professionals, claim that new recruits receive 20 to 30 hours of training, which they say is not enough time to familiarize them with area layout and operational issues. There has also been talk of the potential fallout from Qatar’s strained relationship with its closest neighbors Bahrain.

Insiders point out that Bahrain has the rights to the airspace over Qatar, which was transferred on September 8. They feel there is not enough time to prepare for the massive increase in traffic ahead.

Personnel are strongly advised not to participate in ‘undesirable acts’ to disrupt the procedure

The situation is so dire that the staff has been gagged and banned from leaving to take a job elsewhere.

Sportsmail has seen a chilling memo from QCAA management to staff.

In it, workers are ominously told that the World Cup is “significantly important for Qatar and that there are extremely high expectations from the highest levels in the state.”

It adds that employees “will be closely monitored by high-level individuals and their representatives.”

In what appears to be a thinly veiled threat, the document states that “undesirable acts by individuals to sabotage the event or be part of the delay or even failure of some projects will be totally unacceptable and will be resolutely addressed by the state.” ‘.

Some insiders believe that new staff are not properly trained to handle the influx of fans

The memo also warns that those who “know about such acts” that they fail to report “will be held accountable and questioned.” The stark, dark note concludes, “Staff believed not to be fully motivated for the ultimate success and also to motivate others not to participate in the successful delivery may be considered someone with hidden agendas to sabotage state plans.”

Insiders say the current plans are based on a smooth running of everything and do not take into account external factors such as bad weather, as the tournament takes place during Qatar’s rainy season.

They believe the increase in traffic could force circling planes to land in Dubai and believe some fans will be told to only take carry-on bags in order to speed up turnaround times.

In an effort to bring the situation under control, all four-month furloughs from August to the end of December have been cancelled, but concerns have been raised about the quality of the new recruits.

Thousands of fans travel to Qatar to enjoy the World Cup in November and December

In a statement, QCAA said: “QCAA air traffic control operates to the highest international standards and takes its responsibilities extremely seriously.

“Our main goal is to ensure a safe and smooth flow of air traffic and improve passenger journeys for all users.

In anticipation of the increase in traffic during the World Cup, the state of Qatar has upgraded its traffic control systems and implemented meticulous plans devised well in advance of the event’s organization.

‘Air traffic controllers are continuously trained and checked in accordance with international requirements. QCAA’s training and safety management system meets and successfully exceeds the standards defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization.”

There is a race against time to make sure the airport is ready for the start of the tournament

With regard to capacity, they added: ‘The additional capacity generated by upgrading our systems has been validated using the latest simulation and verification methods.

As a result, Qatar will have a capacity to support 100 take-off or landing movements per hour, which is more than the expected peak number of 80 per hour during the World Cup.

“Our ability to efficiently manage the rapid growth of air traffic in recent years without incident is a strong testament to the quality and professionalism of our air traffic controller team and we are committed to maintaining the same high standards throughout the World Cup.”

A spokesperson for MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, added: “MATAR successfully operates two international airports, Doha International and the award-winning Hamad International, which won the World’s Best Airport award in 2021 and 2022.

‘The preparations at the airport for the World Cup have been going on for years and have been thoroughly tested and peer-reviewed. MATAR is confident in its ability to provide a safe and seamless airport experience for all visitors passing through the gates.”