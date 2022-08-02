Qatar 2022: Alphonso Davies pledges to donate World Cup earnings to charity

Canada’s Alphonso Davies has pledged to donate his World Cup earnings to charity as the country prepares to play in the league for a second time.

Davies, who already has 32 caps for his country at the age of 21, was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp before moving to Canada at the age of five.

He praised the country on Tuesday for the impact on his life.

‘Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the chance for a better life’ he said on Twitter.

“It allowed me to live my dreams. It is awesome [honor] to play for Canada and I want to give something back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this year’s World Cup winnings to charity.”

While in Ghana, according to a piece from Bundesliga.com, the Davies family lived a difficult life, dodging constant violence and struggling for food and clean water. His parents fled the civil war in Liberia before arriving at the refugee camp.

“It was hard to live because sometimes the only way to survive is to carry guns,” Davies’ father, Debeah, told the site.

“We weren’t interested in shooting guns. So we decided to just escape there. They have a program called resettlement, and they said, “Okay, you need to fill out a form for Canada.” We went through the interview and everything and made it, and we came here.”

Davies’ family eventually settled in Edmonton, Alberta, where he began his long road to becoming one of Canada’s leading men at this fall’s World Cup in Qatar.

But while Davies has pledged his earnings to charity, it’s not really clear how much he will receive.

Canada’s men’s national team is still negotiating compensation with Canada Soccer, and the team boycotted a friendly against Panama in June over the matter.

The team reportedly wants compensation from the World Cup that includes 40 percent (after tax) in prize money and an extensive friends and family package.

They also said in a June statement that they wanted “equitable structure with our women’s national team sharing the same fees for player matches, a percentage of prize money earned at our respective FIFA World Cups and the development of a domestic women’s competition.”

Canada Soccer has offered 60 percent of the pot to split equally between the men’s and women’s teams, SportsNet reportedand criticized the men’s proposal.

“If we as an association only had the men’s and women’s teams to look after…we still wouldn’t be able to afford this proposal,” Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis said at a news conference in June. “It’s untenable as written.”

Canada is expected to receive at least $10 million in total compensation for their participation in the World Cup, their first since 1986, the Canadian site said.

They are grouped with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, taking on November 23 to kick off their tournament.