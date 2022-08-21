Qantas vouchers: Airline offers $50 travel credit to frequent flyers to apologise for disruptions

<!–

Qantas is offering its frequent flyers $50 travel credits to apologize for months-long interruptions that have plagued the airline since its borders reopened after the coronavirus pandemic.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce personally apologized on Sunday in a video and email sent to its members.

“Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, canceled flights and lost bags,” Joyce said.

“There are good reasons for that, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it’s not good enough.

“On behalf of the national airline, I would like to apologize and assure you that we are working hard to get back to our best.”

The $50 travel credit can be used by passengers when purchasing a round-trip Qantas flight.

Frequent flyers with silver status and above also have access to the Qantas club or international business lounge.

Joyce said work is already being done to improve the airline’s services.

“We’ve hired 1,500 more people since April, we’ve adjusted our schedules… to accommodate a 50 percent increase in absenteeism, and we’re using our new technology to make your journey easier,” he said.

“We are already seeing continued improvement in baggage handling and on-time performance, and while factors beyond our control, such as the weather, can affect our schedule, we expect things to continue to improve each week.”

The voucher comes as Qantas’ reputation takes a nosedive with the airline suffering from airline delays and cancellations, long boarding times and baggage handling issues.

In early August, Qantas asked senior executives to quit their easy jobs and work full-time as a baggage handler for up to three months as an airline.

Colin Hughes, the airline’s chief operating officer, wrote to senior employees that Qantas was looking for at least 100 managers for up to five days a week in various airport positions.

Mr Hughes said there was “no expectation that you would choose this role in addition to your full-time position,” but noted that it was a necessary move in response to growing criticism of Qantas’s ability to meet passenger demand. to fulfil.

“During your time in the emergency program, you are an embedded resource within the ground handling partners,” the airline’s COO wrote.

“This means you will receive a roster, be scheduled to operate and be guided and managed in the live operations by our major handling partners.”

QantasLink topped the list for canceled flights in April this year with 591, closely followed by Qantas with 426, according to data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.

May was even higher with one in every 13 Qantas flights canceled or 7.6 percent of the airline’s total flights, up from 5.1 percent the previous month.