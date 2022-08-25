Qantas to raise fares by 20 per cent after Alan Joyce revealed airline’s billion dollar losses

Qantas will raise fares by more than 20 percent and charter fewer flights, just a day after the controversial airline announced a “staggering” drop in profits.

Customers pay an extra 10 percent on domestic fares and 20 percent on international fares, with travelers paying an additional $300 for some flights.

A flight from Melbourne to Sydney would cost $250 instead of $230, while flying from Brisbane to the Harbor City could rise from $269 to $295.

Qantas has attributed the price hike to rising fuel prices and unprecedented levels of sick staff as it works to recover from recent hits to its reputation.

The airline has been plagued by delays, cancellations, long boarding times and baggage handling issues since international borders reopened last November.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said that on average at least 320 pilots are sick every day, in addition to a number of flight attendants, baggage handlers and ground staff.

On Thursday, Mr. Joyce disclosed that the airline had suffered a $1.9 billion loss and failed to provide adequate customer service to customers.

In a press conference, the CEO acknowledged that Qantas needed to do better and said seven-day Covid isolation periods were the root cause of staff shortages.

“All this resulted in much publicized problems: long queues, delayed flights and lost bags,” he said on Thursday.

“It was incredibly hard on our people and very frustrating for our passengers.

“It just wasn’t good enough, and we apologized for that.”

Joyce announced that the Qantas Group had an underlying tax loss of nearly $1.9 billion and a pre-tax statutory loss of just under $1.2 billion.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had cost the flagship airline more money in the past three years than it had made in the past five years.

The CEO said the numbers were “staggering” and admitted it had been a difficult year.

“That brings our total losses since the start of the pandemic to more than $7 billion and puts lost revenues to more than $25 billion,” he said.

‘Last year was a challenge for everyone. It is remarkable that we were able to manage this.’

In the same press conference, Joyce responded to calls from the Transport Workers Union (TWU) for him to step down as CEO after giving all frequent flyers a $50 “apology voucher” for slip-in service standards earlier this week.

He rejected the calls, saying the airline had apologized for its mistakes and acknowledged that Qantas had not delivered what customers expected.

“I think I have more resignation requests than any other CEO and probably every other public figure out there,” he said.

“I think (former CEO) Geoff Dixon had that before I got the job, and I’m sure the next CEO will have to save the same team in order to manage or work with.

“We’re the only airline I can say that does that regularly and that’s the right thing to do, and we’ll continue to do it.”

Joyce said he was confident the airline would recover from “huge” losses by the end of this year and return to pre-Covid levels.

He said the airline was racing to get more planes out of storage as more people start traveling again after months of border closures.

“Over the past few months, too many of your flights have been delayed, canceled or lost bags,” he said in a video on Sunday.

“There are good reasons for that, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it’s not good enough.”

Qantas’ frequent flyer site crashed Monday morning as thousands rushed to claim their sorry credit, denying travelers access to benefits.

The travel credit can be used by passengers when purchasing a round-trip flight from Qantas.

Frequent flyers with silver status and above also have access to the Qantas club or international business lounge.

QantasLink topped the list for canceled flights in April this year with 591 followed closely by Qantas with 426, data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics revealed.

May was even higher with one in every 13 Qantas flights canceled or 7.6 percent of the airline’s total flights, up from 5.1 percent the previous month.