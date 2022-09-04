Qantas strike: Travel chaos hundreds of ground handlers Qantas and Emirates prepare to walk off job

Hundreds of Qantas ground crews will disappear from their jobs for 24 hours in the final blow to the besieged airline.

The baggage handlers of Dnata, an Emirati airport service provider used by both Qantas and Emirates, will go on strike on Monday, September 12 after the Workers’ Union revealed that 96 percent of workers had voted to resign.

The move, which comes after Qantas laid off thousands of employees at outside companies last year, is likely to cause serious travel problems for the large companies already dealing with staffing problems.

Hundreds of Qantas baggage handlers strike Monday in response to ‘downward spiral of wages and conditions’

The trade union vote closed on Friday, with the TWU announcing that 350 Dnata workers in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide will go on strike.

Michael Kaine, the TWU’s national secretary, said airport workers have been going through a “downward spiral of wages and benefits,” with most guaranteed only 20 hours of work a week.

“Ground handling is a highly skilled job, but thousands of experienced workers have been forced out of the industry due to the illegal outsourcing of Qantas and the Morrison government’s rejection of Dnata workers JobKeeper,” Kaine said in a statement.

“The remaining ones scramble to pick up the pieces for scraps. Qantas management’s strategy of prescribing low wages and conditions from afar has turned a once sought-after aviation career into precarious jobs that no one can afford to stay in. For many it is now a choice between going on strike for decent conditions or being forced to shut down the industry.

In a Workers’ Union vote, 96 percent of workers voted for union action

He said Dnata and Menzies Aviation, the two companies that employ the workers, should show more respect for the critical workers and called on the prime minister to get involved in the negotiations.

“Employees understand the commercial pressure from Qantas, but Dnata and Menzies must act responsibly and come back to the table to get a fair deal or risk losing more staff,” the TWU national secretary said.

“We need to rebalance aviation towards good, secure jobs that keep skilled workers in the industry and ensure the safety of the traveling public. The Albanian government needs to take urgent action to introduce a Safe and Secure Skies Commission to set fair standards across the industry.”

In a response from Dnata, the company said the better pay offer was “highly competitive” and said it will work to resolve the situation.

‘We do everything we can to ensure that our employees receive appropriate compensation. Despite the challenging business environment, we offered our employees a very competitive salary offer during the negotiations. We must ensure that our operations are financially sustainable and we can continue to invest in training, infrastructure and equipment to deliver consistent quality and safe services across all of our operations,” the airport services provider said in a statement.

“We will continue to negotiate with the TWU with the support of the Fair Work Commission to reach an agreement that avoids industrial action in favor of our employees, customers and operations. We are disappointed that we have not been able to reach an agreement with the negotiating representatives to date, despite offering reasonable pay increases and higher average earnings than our competitors. We have also made numerous attempts to engage with the TWU for further discussions, but they have shown little willingness to try to bridge the gap on the outstanding issues.

‘Only part of our team is a member of the TWU and can therefore take trade union action. There is also no guarantee that just because an employee is a union member, they will take industrial action even if the union wants them to. We continue to contact our employees directly to discuss with them the position of our company and the value provided as part of our wage proposal, and we hope that even if union action is taken, it will not be strongly supported by our Staff members.

The move is likely to cause travel chaos for the besieged airline that has faced a range of problems since the pandemic

“We have enlisted the help of the Fair Work Commission to reduce disputes between dnata and the negotiating representatives. We have two days before the Commission on 6 and 7 September and we hope that they will be able to support the parties in reaching an agreement.

“The recent activities of the TWU add to existing challenges in the airline industry, increasing the risk of disruption to the plans of thousands of Australian travelers during an extremely busy travel period. We are working closely with our valued airline partners across Australia to keep them informed of the situation.”

Qantas said they are prepared for the action and do not expect any problems with the maintenance of the flights already booked.

“Negotiations about a company agreement are a matter for dnata and its employees,” said a spokesperson.

‘dnata provides services to more than 20 airlines at airports in Australia and any industrial action would have an impact on the international aviation industry.

“We have contingency plans to minimize the impact on our international customers.”

July data suggested it was the worst month on record in terms of punctuality, with only 54 percent of flights departing on time.

Last month, Qantas asked senior executives to quit their easy jobs and work full-time as baggage handlers for up to three months as the airline fights staff shortages in the Spirit of Australia.

Colin Hughes, the airline’s chief operating officer, wrote to senior staff that it was looking for at least 100 executives to work in various airport positions up to five days a week.

Mr Hughes said there was “no expectation that you would choose this role in addition to your full-time position,” but noted that it was a necessary move in response to growing criticism of Qantas’s ability to meet passenger demand. to fulfil.

“During your time in the emergency program, you are an embedded resource within the ground handling partners,” the airline’s COO wrote.

“This means you will receive a roster, be scheduled to operate and be guided and managed in the live operations by our ground handling partners.”

The program would see executives sort baggage, scan tags, and even operate baggage tugs on the tarmac.

Under the extraordinary plan, managers would pack planes with people’s belongings and move cargo between flights.

“Our sole business focus is to support our teams to get our operation back to where it should be and to provide our passengers with the experience they expect from the airline,” wrote Mr. Hughes.

Qantas said the “contingency plan” was in response to failing to meet customer expectations.

“We have been clear that our operational performance is not meeting our customers’ expectations or the standards we expect from ourselves – and that we have pulled out all the stops to improve our performance,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“As we have done during busy periods in the past, since Easter some 200 head office employees have assisted at airports during busy travel periods.

“As we manage the impact of a record flu season and ongoing COVID cases coupled with the tightest labor market in decades, we will continue that contingency planning for our airport operations over the next three months.”