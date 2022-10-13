Qantas staff to strike as Alan Joyce forces crews to take fewer breaks – creating chaos at airports

More chaos is coming to airports as Qantas cabin crew plan to go on strike over a new plan by the airline to extend working hours and reduce breaks – as the company reports record profits.

It was revealed on Thursday that Qantas is expected to post a booming pre-tax profit of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion as more Australians use the airline to travel to post-pandemic holiday destinations.

But commuters are about to experience further headaches on top of the latest cancellations and delays at airports with around 1500 Qantas workers launching a fight against the airline.

Around 1500 Qantas cabin crew are set to undertake lockouts and strikes after the airline reportedly threatened to outsource jobs if workers did not sign a new deal (pictured, cabin crew on board a Qantas flight)

The Flight Attendants Association of Australia claimed the staff, which consists of two groups of domestic cabin crew, had made applications to the Fair Work Commission to review work bans and strikes.

The move was sparked by alleged threats by Qantas to outsource work if crews did not sign a new deal that reduced their breaks and extended their hours.

“We’re talking about agreements that will extend shift lengths while reducing rest provisions, all while not even guaranteeing work on the new (A321neo) aircraft,” FAAA National Secretary Teri O’Toole said. The Australian.

She claimed staff had ‘raised concerns’ that the ‘disgraceful’ deal would lead to widespread fatigue as crews were already stripped to the bare bones due to labor shortages.

“Workers are already exhausted trying to keep up with demand on a skeleton workforce after cuts in the number of crew members per flight (from five to four) and an overzealous layoff scheme to shed workers and cut costs.”

Under the new model, cabin crew would work 12-hour extended shifts instead of the standard nine hours and 45 minutes.

They can also work up to 14 hours if there is a ‘disturbance’ at the airline.

Breaks between shifts are cut to 10 hours if a disturbance occurs and no other employees are available.

Ms O’Toole said the deal would not be good news for both crew and passengers as the fallout from the deal would add further chaos to airports if staff decide to take sick leave due to fatigue.

The ‘disgraceful’ deal extends cabin crew working hours to 12 hours and reduces their break between shifts to 10 hours if a disruption occurs (stock image)

Qantas has criticized the allegations, claiming the FAAA’s reasons for taking industrial action were “misleading”.

“Our focus is on reaching an agreement with our people, it is not our plan to outsource this work,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘The shift length changes we are asking for are the same that apply to crew working on other domestic airlines in Australia. The FAAA signed these conditions as part of the agreements for these airlines, so it is bizarre that they are now claiming they are unsafe.’

The spokesman said the airline already had ‘rigorous fatigue management processes’ in place for cabin crew.

They added that the new agreement would also benefit the crews because it gave them “wage increases, the ability to secure thousands of dollars in incentives and an expansion of overtime payments of up to 300 percent.”

“We are still at the table negotiating with the FAAA, so it is very disappointing that they are now threatening industrial action,” the spokesman said.

The earliest date for industrial action by cabin crew would be November 18.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce (pictured) said the airline had made a ‘remarkable turnaround’ after the pandemic, turning a ‘very strong’ pre-tax profit of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion

It comes as the airline claims it has returned to profitability after five consecutive half-year losses due to COVID-19, and promises $40 million in wage increases.

Chief executive Alan Joyce says the carrier expected a ‘very strong’ pre-tax profit of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion for the first half of 2022/23.

“It’s a remarkable turnaround,” he said Thursday.

‘The main drivers behind this performance are strong travel demand, both domestic and international.’

But costs are also rising, with supply chains still snarling and the airline having to have more crew on standby along with 20 spare planes.

Joyce said Qantas would increase workers’ pay by 10 per cent.

“We know our people have done it hard, including long periods of stand-down and a two-year pay freeze,” he said.