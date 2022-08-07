Qantas plane forced to abandon takeoff after terrified passengers reported smoke coming from engine

A Qantas plane has been forced to stop taking off after terrified passengers reported seeing smoke and flames coming from its engine.

More than a hundred passengers were removed from the QF91 plane scheduled to fly from Sydney to New Caledonia after reports of an engine fire on Sunday.

The Sydney Airport air traffic control tower notified the pilot of the problem with the starboard engine, who then shut the engine off as a precaution.

The aircraft was escorted from the runway back to the terminal to allow passengers to disembark and technicians to assess the aircraft.

More than a hundred passengers were removed from the QF91 plane (pictured) scheduled to fly from Sydney to New Caledonia after reports of an engine fire on Sunday morning

A warning from the pilot of the plane called for help from aviation fire and rescue teams with some fire trucks who later escorted the plane back to the terminal

Passengers scheduled to take off from Sydney at 07:40 on Sunday were put on another flight to Nouméa.

Qantas said the plane has since been cleared to fly and there was no sign of fire when the engine was turned off.

“The pilots followed the procedure and switched off the engine as a precaution after being warned by the control tower during taxiing,” the airline said.

“There was no warning light in the cockpit and there was no sign of fire when the engine was turned off. Engineers inspected the plane and released it for use again. Passengers were reaccommodated on another flight this morning.

“We thank the passengers for their patience and understanding.”

The pilot is said to have sent a “pan-pan” warning — a low-risk warning that poses no immediate threat to life — to the air traffic control tower.

The alert called for help from aviation fire and rescue teams with a number of fire engines who later escorted the plane back to the terminal.

It is clear that at least 147 passengers were delayed in the last number to hit Qantas after a difficult year for the beleaguered airline.

It is clear that at least 147 passengers were affected in the latest saga to hit Qantas after a difficult year for the beleaguered airline (photo, queues at Sydney Airport)

A Qantas spokesperson said the plane has since been cleared to fly and there was no sign of fire when the engine was shut down (pictured, Qantas staff in April 2021)

Travelers have reported long delays, lost luggage and customer service issues — with the airline experiencing a computer glitch last week that grounded several flights and disrupted the travel plans of hundreds.

Hundreds waited aboard packed planes on runways across the country last Sunday night after an IT outage delayed up to a dozen domestic flights.

Qantas said the problem was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and affected 12 domestic flights, some of which were grounded for nearly two hours. The outage was fixed around 6pm but caused delays throughout the evening.

Furious travelers eager to get home in time for the start of the work week took to social media to vent about the delays.

‘Is there an update on your international computer failure affecting every flight departing???? Sitting on tarmac on a fully loaded plane for 90 minutes for two hours is pretty ridiculous!’ a grounded traveler furious on Twitter.

The computer outage also affected Qantas flights over the Tasman attempting to take off in New Zealand.

“I’m still waiting at 7pm for my Qantas plane from Auckland which was supposed to leave at 5:40am. Paperwork still needs to be signed off,” writes one traveler.

Wet weather and a spate of flu and Covid cases for airline staff are responsible for the pattern of delays and cancellations in Sydney and Melbourne.

Qantas has cut more flights from its schedule as the airline is plagued by labor disputes, understaffing, poor organization, cancellations and delays as enraged passengers share their horrific experiences traveling with the flag carrier.

The airline has also come under fire for a recent increase in domestic airfare prices.

Domestic airfares have soared in recent weeks that it’s cheaper to book an overseas trip than to travel to some of Australia’s best destinations.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (pictured) and other airline bosses come under fire for flight cancellations and delays, queues and baggage loss

Qantas and other airlines have been raising prices since May as tourism organizations crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic try to recover.

The price hikes come as Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, and airline bosses have come under fire for flight cancellations and delays, queues and baggage loss.

The average domestic round-trip flight currently costs $409, up about 24 percent from May, according to the Kayak Travel Deals website.

On various routes, an increase of no less than 85 to 96 percent can be seen.

Gold Coast residents have been plagued by the highest airfare rates in the country, with return fares to Melbourne and Sydney rising 96 percent and 91 percent respectively, new data shows.

Passengers flying from Cairns to Brisbane have seen a 90 percent price increase in the past two months, while the price of a return ticket from Brisbane to Alice Springs has risen 24 percent to $1,058.

Domestic airfares have soared in recent weeks that it’s cheaper to book an overseas trip than travel to some of Australia’s top destinations (photo, Sydney airport queues)

It is $100 cheaper for Brisbane travelers to book a return flight to Fiji with Qantas.

Qantas says it needs to “rebalance capacity and tariffs” to counter rising fuel costs.

“Domestic flight level cuts for July and August are deepening with capacity moving from 107 percent of pre-COVID levels to 103 percent,” a recent statement read.

“These additional discounts will be phased into the industry’s booking and reservation systems over the next few days. The Group will continue to monitor market conditions and adjust capacity if necessary.’

The national airline estimates its fuel bill this fiscal year at $1.7 billion more than before the pandemic.