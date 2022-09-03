Qantas passenger who is disabled forced to miss two flights and wait six hours to return to Brisbane

A business traveler in need of a wheelchair was stopped by staff from boarding her Qantas flight and asked why she couldn’t climb stairs.

Emma Weatherley felt “humiliated” by the workers who she said were “rude” and “degrading” to her when she tried to get home to Brisbane last June.

The gaffe comes as the iconic flag carrier recently apologized for delays, cancellations, long boarding times and not providing good customer service.

Emma Weatherley (pictured) said her sad experience began when the disability advocate arrived in Sydney after attending a work conference in the US

Ms. Weatherley, who has muscular dystrophy, said her experience began when she… arrived in Sydney after attending a work conference in the US.

She said other passengers were allowed to board the Brisbane flight, but because she was in a wheelchair, she missed out.

“It was very discouraging and a real inconvenience,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Traveling in America is so much easier, their’ [Americans with Disabilities Act] is fantastic. As soon as you’re back in Australia, the discrimination starts again.’

She had asked a member of staff through the Qantas Disability Helpline to assist her with her domestic transfer from Sydney.

But the Qantas representative at the airport was rude to her and didn’t know how Ms. Weatherley could switch terminals – so she “waited ages” for them to come up with a plan.

Mother of two claims Qantas staff were ‘rude’ and ‘humiliating’ to her when she tried to board her flight to Brisbane (pictured, Ms Weatherley with daughters Alyssa and Hannah)

Qantas staff sent Ms. Weatherley on a bus to catch her flight to Brisbane and told her someone would meet her on the other side, but no one came (pictured, a stock photo)

“She was actually very rude and humiliating. She asked if I could go up the stairs for the transfer – I was in a 200 kg wheelchair!’ the disability lawyer said.

“And she said ‘I know wheelchairs’, as if that meant something. I felt humiliated and ashamed.”

The staff then sent her on a bus where they said someone on the other side would meet her.

‘But no one came. The bus dropped me off on arrival and not on departure and I had to make my own way with seat and luggage,” she said.

When she was finally able to check in, it was too late for the staff to get into her wheelchair, so she had to miss the flight.

“Then I couldn’t even catch the next flight because they had no one to help, so I had to wait six hours,” the businesswoman said.

She ended up on the run home after her boss had to wait with her as a temporary caretaker.

Ms. Weatherley filed a complaint with Qantas and waited weeks for a response, after which she said she was investigating the matter.

She was eventually offered a $50 Qantas voucher “as a measure of goodwill.”

Qantas told the Courier Mail: “Our team is investigating the circumstances of what happened and has contacted Emma directly.

“All of our customer-oriented employees undergo extensive training to support customers with additional needs, including disabilities.”

The muscular dystrophy patient said she was unsure that Qantas would take care of her for future flights, so she will take her husband on trips abroad.

“I did everything they asked me to do – jump through all the hoops that disabled people have to jump through every day to access basic services. And yet it was not enough and I was without support for six hours.

“If I wasn’t disabled, I would have been on that plane. That is discrimination and is illegal.’

Ms. Weatherley is the Executive Director of the FSHD Global Research Foundation – which raises funds and awareness for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

FSHD is a genetic muscle disorder that affects one in 2,000 Aussies, causing damage to the face, shoulder blades, and upper arms.

She said the foundation is the only source of funding in Australia and aims to bring clinical trials to Australia.

Last week, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (pictured) announced that the airline had suffered a $1.9 billion loss and failed to provide customers with adequate customer service.

Meanwhile, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced last week that the airline had suffered a $1.9 billion loss and failed to provide adequate customer service to its customers.

The airline will increase fares by 20 percent and charter fewer flights due to rising fuel costs and staffing issues.

Travelers will have to pay an additional $300 for some flights.

A flight from Melbourne to Sydney would cost $250 instead of $230, while flying from Brisbane to the Harbor City could rise from $269 to $295.

Qantas was approached by the Daily Mail Australia for comment.