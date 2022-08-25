Qantas passenger watches in horror as his destroyed luggage arrives

<!–

A fed up Qantas customer has revealed how he waited at a baggage claim to see his belongings appear in a plastic bag with his luggage shredded “as if it had been fed to a bunch of pit bulls.”

Queenslander Andrew Glykidis, 31, returned to Brisbane from Sydney on a Qantas flight on Aug. 1 to circle his destroyed personal items with everyone’s luggage.

He paid $500 for the flight, but the damage to his belongings was worth thousands.

It comes as Qantas CEO Alan Joyce revealed that his company has suffered a loss of $1.9 billion.

In a stunning admission, Mr Joyce acknowledged that Qantas had provided poor service as seven-day Covid isolation periods caused staff shortages.

“All this resulted in much publicized problems: long queues, delayed flights and lost bags,” he said on Thursday.

“It was incredibly hard on our people and very frustrating for our passengers.

Mr Glykidis said his canvas luggage bag (pictured) looked like it had been eaten by ‘pit bulls or hyenas’

Mr Glykidis’s troubles in Qantas are not over, despite the company’s promises to do better as he seeks compensation for his damaged luggage

“It just wasn’t good enough, and we apologized for that.”

Mr Glykidis’s said he has not yet received proper compensation for his damaged luggage, despite the airline’s confessions and promises.

The architectural draftsman’s goods were wrapped in a plastic bag and secured with Qantas luggage tape.

“It really looked like it had been fed to some pit bulls or hyenas,” he said 9News.

“When I bought it at home and unpacked it, my mom saw it and said, ‘Did they feed it to a bunch of dogs or something?’

His travel bag was returned to him with nothing in it and a gaping tear that resembled animal-inflicted damage.

He hadn’t seen any other damaged items on the carousel, it was just his bag.

A Qantas spokeswoman said the bag may have been torn in airport machinery.

“This type of damage is very unusual and we suspect the bag got stuck on a baggage claim,” a spokeswoman said.

Mr Glykidis received his bags from the plane wrapped in plastic and separated from the bags they were in (photo)

Since collecting his bags four weeks ago, Mr. Glykidis has been fighting for a $2,000 refund for his belongings, the amount he claims they were worth.

His luggage included boots and clothes and other expensive personal items.

Qantas quickly paid $112 for his canvas bag, but hasn’t yet approved any of the claims he said about the contents.

Qantas said they have since personally apologized to Mr Glykidis and offered further compensation.

“We have contacted Mr Glykidis to offer our sincere apologies for the damage to his luggage and have offered $500 in damages as well as the cost of the bag and its contents,” the Qantas spokeswoman said.

Mr Glykidis said he was offended by previous airline requests to file a police report or legal statement as part of his claim.

“That insinuates that I have to prove I’m not lying,” he said.

He also said he was on hold for hours with the courier.

It comes after a disastrous year for the airline, which has been criticized for poor customer service, missing luggage and canceled flights.

Thursday morning’s announcement reflected the hammering the airline has suffered with the massive losses that have left Mr Joyce “staggering”.

The CEO, who paid $5.288 million last year, said Qantas had been preparing to resume mass air traffic only because the Omicron outbreak would disrupt its plans.

Mr Joyce gave all frequent flyers a $50 voucher to apologize for the slip in service standards earlier this week.